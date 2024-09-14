Man City vs Brentford LIVE: Result and final score as Haaland brace completes comeback win
Man City 2-1 Brentford: The champions came from behind and are the only team left with a perfect record after Haaland’s brace
Manchester City beat Brentford 2-1 at home to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season after Erling Haaland netted twice following the fastest goal of the season from the visitors.
Brentford had the perfect start when Yoane Wissa opened the scoring 22 seconds after kickoff to stun the Etihad Stadium but Haaland restored parity in the 19th minute when he scored from a tight angle with just his second touch of the game.
Haaland then made it 2-1 when Ederson booted the ball upfield where the Norwegian striker outmuscled defender Ethan Pinnock and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Mark Flekken for his ninth goal of the season.
As Haaland searched for that third goal which would have made him the first player to score hat-tricks in three straight Premier League games, Flekken made several saves to deny the league’s top scorer but City held on to seal the three points.
Erling Haaland adds another brace in comeback win for Manchester City
The phenomenal Erling Haaland took his Manchester City goal tally to 99 as the champions recovered from a first-minute setback to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday.
Haaland struck twice and was the width of the post away from becoming the first player in Premier League history to score hat-tricks in three successive games as City recorded their fourth straight win.
Pep Guardiola’s men were stunned by a goal from Yoane Wissa after just 22 seconds but Haaland, who now has nine for the season, turned the game around with a first-half double.
The striker had been a doubt for the game following the death of a close family friend but his performance was as good as ever.
Man City 2-1 Brentford: Yoane Wissa scored in 22 seconds but the league’s top scorer made it nine already in four games
Manchester City vs Brentford
It's full-time at the Etihad, and City have prevailed against a hearty Brentford side who didn't make things easy today. They began with great intent, raising the bar instantly from kick-off and scored after 22 seconds as the Cityzens failed to clear their lines following a right-sided cross from Nathan Collins and a header back from Keane Lewis-Potter. Yoan Wissa was the benificiary for that calamitous display, heading home his third goal of the season. After the hosts gradually re-built their confidence, the leveller arrived through the usual suspect of Erling Haaland in the 19th minute. The first of a double, he fired a deflected effort past Flekken, before ten minutes later, he'd lob the Dutchman, after a stunning through ball from Ederson. The second half was a hard-fought affair, yet City admittedly came closest of the two to adding to their score. If it wasn't for dedicated defending from Collins and further fine work from Flekken, the blunt and Wissa-less Brentford could've conceded another three easily in the second period. After this one, the 1.90 xG-grabbing City remain top of the table with 12 points, while Brentford sit in seventh. Thank you for joining us today, goodbye!
Manchester City vs Brentford
FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 2-1 BRENTFORD
Manchester City vs Brentford
We're over the alotted time here, City take it to the corner.
Manchester City vs Brentford
Savinho's eventful day is done. He looks to be holding his right hamstring. Apart from his dive, he's been excellent. Matheus Nunes arrives to hopefully help settle some late nerves.
Manchester City vs Brentford
A ball over to theh right-flank is brought down stylishly by Schade, yet the cross from Roeslev is poor and too hard. After this, Mbeumo plays it to Yarmoliuk and he fires with his left, yet it squirms low and wide. Did it take a nick there?
Manchester City vs Brentford
There will be two minutes of additional time here.
Manchester City vs Brentford
The floated ball comes in and Norgaard is in there at the front post. However, Gundogan ushers away the danger with expert nous. Goal-kick to Ederson.
Manchester City vs Brentford
Carvalho surges forward in a rare Brentford foray on the left. Walker tracks back and clips the former Liverpool man. It's a free-kick in a dangerous area if the Bees can use this effectively.
Manchester City vs Brentford
A stop-start spell sees Collins penalised a little further up from the Gundogan foul. City then move it up smartly, yet De Bruyne's final ball to Gvardiol is just too long and Flekken can claim.
