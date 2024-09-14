Erling Haaland adds another brace in comeback win for Manchester City

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The phenomenal Erling Haaland took his Manchester City goal tally to 99 as the champions recovered from a first-minute setback to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday.

Haaland struck twice and was the width of the post away from becoming the first player in Premier League history to score hat-tricks in three successive games as City recorded their fourth straight win.

Pep Guardiola’s men were stunned by a goal from Yoane Wissa after just 22 seconds but Haaland, who now has nine for the season, turned the game around with a first-half double.

The striker had been a doubt for the game following the death of a close family friend but his performance was as good as ever.

The victory underlined City’s strong start to their latest title defence. It may be a difficult time off the field with their long-awaited hearing into alleged breaches of financial rules due to begin next week, but on it all looks in fine order.

Brentford were the last away team to win at Etihad Stadium in November 2022 and, after a sensational start, they may have eyed an unlikely repeat.

The game had barely kicked off when Thomas Frank’s side claimed the lead.

Kristoffer Ajer clipped a cross into the City box and Keane Lewis-Potter headed back across goal. John Stones got into a muddle with Ederson and his sliced clearance looped up for Wissa to head into an empty net.

The setback initially appeared to rattle City and things could quickly have got worse.

Rico Lewis needed to scramble clear after Bryan Mbeumo got behind the defence and City had another let-off when the same player failed to connect with an overhead kick.

Nathan Collins then forced a save from Ederson from a corner, with the keeper also needing to rush out of goal to break up another attack.

City eventually settled and levelled when Kevin De Bruyne’s pass was deflected into the path of Haaland. The Norwegian turned and fired past Mark Flekken, with the aid of a ricochet off Ethan Pinnock.

City turned up the pressure and, although Pinnock headed just over, De Bruyne almost put the hosts ahead with a fierce low drive.

Their second came just after the hour as Haaland raced onto a long ball from Ederson. He checked his run slightly as Pinnock chased back and, after the defender bumped into him, he then accelerated away and clipped casually over Flekken.

City immediately wanted more and Jack Grealish forced Christian Norgaard to clear over his own bar.

To their credit, Brentford battled on and Lewis-Potter tested Ederson after cutting inside but lost Wissa to injury before the break.

City welcomed back Rodri for the first time this season in the second half and summer signing Savinho blasted over before Flekken made a good one-handed save from Grealish.

Further chances came as Flekken palmed away from Haaland and then denied Savinho at close range after Kyle Walker had shot over.

Haaland had three chances in quick succession to complete his treble – and his first City ton – but saw one effort rebound off the post before his follow-up was blocked and Flekken saved another shot soon after.

City switched off in the closing stages and substitute Yehor Yarmolyuk almost snatched an unexpected stoppage-time equaliser when he dragged a shot wide.