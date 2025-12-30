Is Manchester United vs Wolves on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United meet rock-bottom Wolves tonight looking to end the year with back-to-back Premier League wins.

Patrick Dorgu inspired a narrow Boxing Day win over Newcastle, with his wonderful volley proving the difference as the Red Devils went level on points with Chelsea.

United will now hope to build up a head of steam and string results together in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

But while Rob Edwards’ relegation-destined Wolves side, who only boast two points this term, may seem like easy pickings for Ruben Amorim, he’ll need to make sure United aren’t caught cold by the league’s bottom club, who have given Liverpool and Arsenal a scare in recent weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the match?

The Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Wolves kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 30 December at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 6:30pm. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Man United remain without skipper Bruno Fernandes while Mason Mount is a major doubt after being withdrawn at half-time on Friday. Dorgu may keep his spot on the right wing after impressing against Newcastle.

Wolves are short on centre-backs with Toti Gomes injured and Emmanuel Agbadou on Afcon duty, but their defensive options were bolstered by the return of Hugo Bueno at Anfield. Mateus Mane proved trouble for Liverpool’s back line so will be expected to keep his place.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Martinez; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw; Dorgu, Cunha; Sesko.

Wolves XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Doherty, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Hwang, Mane; Strand Larsen.