Ruben Amorim joked that Bruno Fernandes might want his job as he said that Manchester United’s captain remains a real leader even when he is sidelined by injury.

Fernandes missed United’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day with a hamstring problem and will sit out their fixture against Wolves on Tuesday.

But Amorim revealed that the midfielder is showing his commitment to the cause by watching his teammates in training and forever talking to them.

He said: “He's the guy that is watching training even after treatment. He's going there. I don't know if he wants my job or not, but he's a leader. The guy is a leader.

“He's always speaking. That's why he's the captain. He has bad things sometimes, the way [he] moves his arms, but he has a lot of good things and he's always leaving the game. The practise, every time he makes recovery, he is the guy that is going to watch the other guys training in that day. So there is a lot of things that you guys don't see but that he does. He's a great leader all the time.”

Fernandes had only missed two games through injury in his United career before he was hurt in the recent defeat to Aston Villa but while he is keen to fast-track his recovery, Amorim is adamant he will not be back this week.

“No chance he is going to play against Wolves, no chance,” he smiled. “You can write that.”

United will again be short of players for the visit of bottom club Wolves, as Amorim waits to discover if Mason Mount, who came off at half-time on Friday in a precautionary measure, is ruled out.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes before the Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

But defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire will remain out, with Amorim adding: “I don't know how Mase is going to be for that game. I think Kobbie Mainoo is not going to be ready. Bruno is not going to be ready. I think Matt is not going to be ready. Harry is not going to be ready. So, I think we are not going to have more players.”

Amorim is also doubtful if any of his injured contingent will be back for Sunday’s trip to Leeds, adding: “Bruno was already saying that he needs to train, but we don't know. Kobbie Mainoo is going to start on the pitch also, so we will see. Matthijs is struggling a little bit. Harry the same thing, so I don't expect to have the players for this game, for the other game, I don't know.”