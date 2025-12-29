Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ruben Amorim hails ‘great leader’ Bruno Fernandes as he gives fitness update on Man United captain

Ruben Amorim has joked that Bruno Fernandes might want his job
Ruben Amorim has joked that Bruno Fernandes might want his job (REUTERS)
  • Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes missed the Boxing Day match against Newcastle due to a hamstring injury and will also be absent for Tuesday’s fixture against Wolves.
  • Manager Ruben Amorim praised Fernandes for being a “great leader”, noting that he continues to influence the squad by watching training and communicating with teammates despite being sidelined.
  • Amorim joked that Fernandes might want his job, highlighting the midfielder's constant engagement and commitment to the team even when injured.
  • Fernandes is keen to return quickly, but Amorim confirmed there is "no chance" he will play against Wolves and expressed doubt about his availability for Sunday's game against Leeds.
  • United will also be without several other key players for the Wolves match, including Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire, with Mason Mount's availability also uncertain.
