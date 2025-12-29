Ruben Amorim hails ‘great leader’ Bruno Fernandes as he gives fitness update on Man United captain
- Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes missed the Boxing Day match against Newcastle due to a hamstring injury and will also be absent for Tuesday’s fixture against Wolves.
- Manager Ruben Amorim praised Fernandes for being a “great leader”, noting that he continues to influence the squad by watching training and communicating with teammates despite being sidelined.
- Amorim joked that Fernandes might want his job, highlighting the midfielder's constant engagement and commitment to the team even when injured.
- Fernandes is keen to return quickly, but Amorim confirmed there is "no chance" he will play against Wolves and expressed doubt about his availability for Sunday's game against Leeds.
- United will also be without several other key players for the Wolves match, including Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire, with Mason Mount's availability also uncertain.