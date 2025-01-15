Man Utd vs Southampton tips

After excellent performances against Liverpool and Arsenal, can Manchester United keep up those levels when they face the Premier League’s bottom side Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday?

Both manager Ruben Amorim and captain Bruno Fernandes have said they expect those levels every game and if they can reproduce that form then they should be climbing the league table soon.

They currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with just 23 points from their opening 20 games and just seven points above the relegation zone, while they are 12 points behind 6th-placed Manchester City.

For Southampton, it has been a long old slog so far and with just six points on the board, they are in danger of breaking the record for the lowest points recorded in a season, which is currently held by Derby County when they achieved just 11 during the 2007/08 season.

They have managed just one win, against Everton back in November, and three draws against Ipswich, Brighton and Fulham and that form hasn’t improved since the appointment of new boss Ivan Juric.

He arrived just before Christmas and since then they have lost to West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford, when they were beaten 5-0 at home. They did pick up a win in the FA Cup though beating Championship side Swansea 3-0, to set up a home tie against Burnley in the Fourth Round.

Saints’ miserable season to continue

Juric’s side are winless in their last 17 Premier League away games, drawing four and losing 13 along the way and against United their record is equally as poor.

They have failed to record a win in their last 15 Premier League games meetings, drawing eight and losing seven since a 1-0 home win in January 2016.

If they are to get a win at Old Trafford, this might be their best chance as United’s home ground has been anything but a fortress so far this season. They have lost their last three home league matches against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

That is the most consecutive home games they have lost at home since 1930, when they lost six consecutive games at Old Trafford, but we expect them to end that run with relative ease on Thursday.

Southampton have scored just 12 goals all season in the league and conceded 44 so you can understand why football betting sites are firmly backing United for the win at 31/100, while Southampton are 10/1 and you can get 11/2 for the draw.

Man Utd vs Southampton prediction 1: United to win by two goals - 10/3 Bet365

Diallo involved again

Amad Diallo has been involved in nine goals in his last 12 Premier League starts for Manchester United, scoring three and assisting six more - including winning the penalty to draw United level against City and then scoring the winner in added time.

He also scored the equaliser in the recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool, to take his tally for the season to six, and he was rewarded for his good form with a new contract to keep him at Old Trafford until 2030.

Betting sites have him at 9/4 to score anytime or you can get 7/1 on him scoring last as he has done three times this season.

Man Utd vs Southampton prediction 2: Amad Diallo to score or assist - 19/20 Unibet

