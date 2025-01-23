Man Utd vs Rangers betting tips

Manchester United welcome Rangers to Old Trafford on Thursday, in the Europa League, and they will be desperate to come out on top in the Battle of Britain clash (8pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

United boss Ruben Amorim pulled no punches after watching his side lose 3-1 at home to Brighton on Sunday to make it one home win from their last five.

It was also the seventh defeat since Amorim took over as manager, in November, prompting him to describe the side as "maybe the worst" in the club's 147-year history.

These quotes have prompted criticism from all directions but maybe they will have the desired effect when they take on Rangers.

United sit seventh in the Europa League table with 12 points from their opening six games and the fact they are well placed to qualify for the last 16 is largely down to Ruud van Nistelrooy, who oversaw their first win of the campaign, while in caretaker charge.

He ended a run of three straight draws as United secured a 2-0 home win over PAOK Salonika, with Amad Diallo scoring both goals.

Rangers are one place and one point behind them in the league table after three wins, two draws and one defeat from their six games so far.

That loss came at home to Lyon, but they have beaten Malmo and Nice away, and FCSB at home, they also drew 1-1 with Tottenham at Ibrox last time out, so they won’t be a pushover for United.

Hamza Igamane gave the home side the lead before Dejan Kulusevski rescued a point for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

They go into the game with just one defeat from their last 19 matches, but they are already 13 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and boss Philippe Clement has been under huge pressure.

United’s woes to continue

For Rangers, this is probably the best time to be playing United and at Old Trafford too where the pressure will firmly be on the Red Devils, something they have struggled with this season.

When there is no expectation, they seem to perform, like away at Liverpool and Arsenal, but when they are expected to win, like at Wolves, Ipswich and West Ham they come unstuck.

Any previous year this would be a no-brainer, and you would just be looking on betting apps at how many United will win by but the fact they have scored just 12 and conceded eight in six Europa League games and failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12, conceding 27, highlights the issues they have at the back.

They have also only scored 16 during that period, and six of them have come from the 88th minute onwards.

Rangers will be well aware of those defensive frailties, and they have scored one more than United and conceded one less in the competition so far.

The two sides have met just four times so far, with United winning three and just one meeting ending all square. The last time was during the 2010/11 season when they were drawn together in the Champions League.

After a goalless draw at Old Trafford, Wayne Rooney scored the only goal of the game at Ibrox, from the penalty spot, with just three minutes remaining.

The only other match at Old Trafford ended in a 3-0 win to the home side, in the 2003 Champions League group stages when Van Nistelrooy scored twice, and Diego Forlan netted the other.

Football betting sites are all backing United at 5/11, while you can get 7/1 on a Rangers win and 19/5 on a draw, which I think could be the most likely scoreline, with United’s fragility at the back.

You can get 18/1 on a 2-2 draw or 9/1 on 1-1 and I think it’s likely that both sides will score.

Man Utd vs Rangers prediction 1: Match to end in a draw - 19/5 William Hill

Fernandes to be in the thick of the action

If United are to tick then it will be because Bruno Fernandes is making them, he has eight goals to his name and seven assists so far this season and Thursday will see him making his 50th Europa League appearance.

The United midfielder has played his part in 37 goals in the competition, with 20 goals and 17 assists, second only to former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has 34 goals and six assists

Betting sites are offering 8/11 on him scoring or assisting but you can get 2/1 on him scoring anytime and 6/1 on scoring first.

Man Utd vs Rangers prediction 2: Fernandes to score at any time - 2/1 Bet365

