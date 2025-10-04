Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Man United v Sunderland live: Ruben Amorim sack rumours hang over high-pressure Premier League match

United will look to bounce back from defeat at Brentford as they host newly promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford

Richard Jolly
at Old Trafford
,Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 04 October 2025 07:20 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
"It’s not time to say. It’s time to show" - Amorim wants performances to do the talking

Manchester United host Sunderland in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim faces another pressure match at Old Trafford.

Defeat at Brentford last weekend has once again increased the spotlight on Amorim, with United in the now familiar position of needing to bounce back at home following a disappointing away performance.

Amorim’s players delivered in the recent wins over Burnley and Chelsea but with an international break around the corner, the Portuguese head coach desperately needs another result to build some momentum.

Sunderland are enjoying a fine return to the Premier League and enter the weekend sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten in four games.

Regis Le Bris’s side have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games, including an away win at Nottingham Forest last time out, so confidence is high ahead of a first trip to Old Trafford since Boxing Day 2016.

Follow the latest team news and updates from Manchester United v Sunderland, below:

Recommended

What is the Sunderland team news?

Nordi Mukiele is fit and available for selection in a boost for Sunderland but the Black Cats remain without Romaine Mundle, Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin.

Possible Sunderland line-up: Roefs; Hume, Mukieke, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki, Adingra, Rigg, Le Fee; Isidor

Jamie Braidwood4 October 2025 12:20

What is the Manchester United team news?

Casemiro is available after serving a one-match suspension while Amad Diallo returns to the squad following a family bereavement that meant he missed the defeat at Brentford.

Noussair Mazraoui will be out until after the international break while Lisandro Martinez is a long-term absentee.

Senne Lammens is yet to make his first appearance with Altay Bayindir starting between the posts in last week’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

Possible line-up: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Jamie Braidwood4 October 2025 12:10

Man United v Sunderland

Sunderland are enjoying a fine return to the Premier League and enter the weekend sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten in four games.

Regis Le Bris’s side have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games, including an away win at Nottingham Forest last time out, so confidence is high ahead of a first trip to Old Trafford since Boxing Day 2016.

Jamie Braidwood4 October 2025 12:01

Good afternoon

Manchester United host Sunderland in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim faces another pressure match at Old Trafford.

Defeat at Brentford last weekend has once again increased the spotlight on Amorim, with United in the now familiar position of needing to bounce back at home following a disappointing away performance.

Amorim’s players delivered in the recent wins over Burnley and Chelsea but with an international break around the corner, the Portuguese head coach desperately needs another result to build some momentum.

Jamie Braidwood4 October 2025 12:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in