Man United v Sunderland live: Ruben Amorim sack rumours hang over high-pressure Premier League match
United will look to bounce back from defeat at Brentford as they host newly promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford
Manchester United host Sunderland in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim faces another pressure match at Old Trafford.
Defeat at Brentford last weekend has once again increased the spotlight on Amorim, with United in the now familiar position of needing to bounce back at home following a disappointing away performance.
Amorim’s players delivered in the recent wins over Burnley and Chelsea but with an international break around the corner, the Portuguese head coach desperately needs another result to build some momentum.
Sunderland are enjoying a fine return to the Premier League and enter the weekend sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten in four games.
Regis Le Bris’s side have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games, including an away win at Nottingham Forest last time out, so confidence is high ahead of a first trip to Old Trafford since Boxing Day 2016.
Follow the latest team news and updates from Manchester United v Sunderland, below:
What is the Sunderland team news?
Nordi Mukiele is fit and available for selection in a boost for Sunderland but the Black Cats remain without Romaine Mundle, Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin.
Possible Sunderland line-up: Roefs; Hume, Mukieke, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki, Adingra, Rigg, Le Fee; Isidor
What is the Manchester United team news?
Casemiro is available after serving a one-match suspension while Amad Diallo returns to the squad following a family bereavement that meant he missed the defeat at Brentford.
Noussair Mazraoui will be out until after the international break while Lisandro Martinez is a long-term absentee.
Senne Lammens is yet to make his first appearance with Altay Bayindir starting between the posts in last week’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford.
Man United v Sunderland
Sunderland are enjoying a fine return to the Premier League and enter the weekend sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten in four games.
Regis Le Bris’s side have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games, including an away win at Nottingham Forest last time out, so confidence is high ahead of a first trip to Old Trafford since Boxing Day 2016.
Good afternoon
Manchester United host Sunderland in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim faces another pressure match at Old Trafford.
Defeat at Brentford last weekend has once again increased the spotlight on Amorim, with United in the now familiar position of needing to bounce back at home following a disappointing away performance.
Amorim’s players delivered in the recent wins over Burnley and Chelsea but with an international break around the corner, the Portuguese head coach desperately needs another result to build some momentum.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments