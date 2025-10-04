Man United v Sunderland live: Ruben Amorim sack rumours hang over high-pressure Premier League match

"It’s not time to say. It’s time to show" - Amorim wants performances to do the talking

Manchester United host Sunderland in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim faces another pressure match at Old Trafford.

Defeat at Brentford last weekend has once again increased the spotlight on Amorim, with United in the now familiar position of needing to bounce back at home following a disappointing away performance.

Amorim’s players delivered in the recent wins over Burnley and Chelsea but with an international break around the corner, the Portuguese head coach desperately needs another result to build some momentum.

Sunderland are enjoying a fine return to the Premier League and enter the weekend sitting fifth in the table and unbeaten in four games.

Regis Le Bris’s side have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games, including an away win at Nottingham Forest last time out, so confidence is high ahead of a first trip to Old Trafford since Boxing Day 2016.

Follow the latest team news and updates from Manchester United v Sunderland, below: