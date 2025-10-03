Why Ruben Amorim’s biggest fear at Manchester United isn’t the sack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim said he is not scared about getting sacked by Manchester United – because he can afford to pay the bills and because the worst thing about his results is the feeling he gets when his side loses, not his fears about the axe.

The Portuguese has won only nine of his 33 league games in charge of United and insisted he is not “naïve” and knows he needs more victories to avoid losing his job.

Amorim said he is keen to carry on at Old Trafford and revealed he hates losing just as much as he did when he was in charge of lower-division club Casa Pia in his homeland.

“The worst thing in this job is not to win games,” he said. “And that is the same feeling in Casa Pia when I lose in the third division. It's a dream to be here and I want to continue here and I want to fight for this. But the problem is now. What makes me suffer is to lose games, it is not to lose my job. You fear to lose your job when you have to pay the bills. And I don't have that feeling. I just want to continue this. But when we don't win games, that is the suffering that I have. It's not the fear of losing the job. I don't care.”

Ruben Amorim applauds the away fans after Manchester United's defeat at Brentford ( Getty Images )

Amorim, whose team host Sunderland on Saturday, has only taken 34 points from his 33 games in charge and finished 15th in the Premier League last season,

“Nobody here is naïve,” he added. “We understand that we need results to continue the project. We will reach a point that is impossible for everyone because this is a very big club with a lot of sponsors, with two owners. So it's hard, the balance is really hard.”

Amorim has come under criticism from pundits, including a host of former United players, but he told them he knows far more about his team than them.

“There is no one in the world that can read everything and listen to everything about people that understand football and not be influenced by that,” he said. “So I try to listen and to see all the games because I know that I see the game more times than all those guys (pundits) together because they have to see all the games in the Premier League and give an opinion. My opinion is completely different. Because I see the games, I see the trainings, I understand my players, I understand what I'm doing and I follow my job this way because it's impossible to survive in this club, listening to all the things.”

Amorim insisted he will not change from his controversial 3-4-3 formation because of the opinions voiced on television as he said his players had never asked him to change to a different shape.

“Guys, I'm the manager of the club, a big club,” he said. “And is the media that is going to dictate what I'm going to do? It cannot be. It's not possible to sustain that.”

Amorim smiled that the abuse managers get in his native Portugal is far worse than in England as he shrugged off suggestions that his wife had said United had given him sleepless nights.

“That my wife is talking with the media, that is such a nonsense,” he said. “Nobody in my family talks about that. We love to live in England. You have no idea what is abuse in here because you are so polite compared to my country where we are losing. So you have no idea. We are really happy. My family is really happy. I'm just me and my family that is struggling because I hate losing and I hate failing.”