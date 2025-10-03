Antony hits out at ‘lack of respect’ and ‘rudeness’ during Man United exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United winger Antony has said he was treated with a “lack of respect” and “rudeness” as he was forced to train away from the first-team before his move to Real Betis in the summer.

Antony was part of the “bomb squad”, alongside Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, who were told they had no future at the club under Ruben Amorim and would be available for transfer to another club.

The Brazil international rejoined Betis on deadline day in a €22m permanent move, after spending the second half of last season on loan at the Spanish club, where he scored nine times in 26 games during an impressive spell.

open image in gallery Antony did not live up to his price tag at Old Trafford ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

"Look, I'm not the kind of guy who gets involved in controversies, who names people, in fact, I won't mention anyone's name here,” Antony told ESPN Brasil. "But I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too, with no one giving you a good morning, a good afternoon. Not even that.

“But, anyway, that's in the past, I won't give much importance to these things. Now I'm here, at Betis, I'm living here, that's the most important thing for me."

Recommended Manchester United ignoring the reality of their failings is simply madness

While Antony joined Betis, Rashford moved to Barcelona on loan, Garnacho was bought by Chelsea and Sancho competed a deadline-day switch to Aston Villa, also on loan. Left back Tyrell Malacia, who was also part of the “bomb squad” has since rejoined Amorim’s first-team squad.

Antony became United’s second most expensive signing when he was bought by Erik ten Hag in 2022 but struggled for form after a bright start and scored just 12 goals in his 96 appearances. He said he took responsibility for not delivery on his hefty €100m price tag.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

"I think off-field matters affected me a lot, in my performance,” Antony told ESPN. “I know my potential, I know my qualities, I didn't play in a World Cup for nothing, I didn't return to the national team for nothing.

"I also take responsibility for it not working out, for not performing as I wanted. But I always try to see the bright side of things, going through this entire process, this time at United, was necessary to see myself."