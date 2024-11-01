Manchester United news LIVE: Ruben Amorim officially announced as new manager with club statement
Man Utd confirm the hiring of Erik ten Hag’s replacement - but he won’t make the move to Old Trafford immediately
Ruben Amorim has finally been announced as Manchester United’s next manager, after intense negotiations to hire the Sporting Lisbon coach.
United quickly agreed a deal to pay Amorim’s €10m (£8.3m) release clause soon after sacking Erik ten Hag, but the move was delayed by talks over Amorim’s 30-day notice period with the Portuguese champions and agreeing terms to bring his backroom staff to Old Trafford.
The 39-year-old will remain at Sporting until the international break, with the Portuguese club adamant their head coach sees out his notice period - which means he will face Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.
“Manchester United are delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements,” a statement said.
“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.”
When will we hear from Amorim?
Ruben Amorim spoke to the media yesterday and gave assurances that he will discuss all things Manchester United following Sporting CP’s league match against Estrela this evening.
Amorim will be in the dugout for Sporting’s next three games, including against Manchester City next week, before joining up with United on the 11th of November.
Sporting’s match with Estrela kicks off at 8.15pm GMT tonight.
Full statement on Ruben Amorim’s appointment
Ruben Amorim is the new Manchester United manager. He joins the club in 10 days time and has signed a contract until 2027.
The full statement of his announcement reads:
“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.
“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.
“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.
“Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins.”
Ruben Amorim announced as new Manchester United manager
Manchester United have formally announced Ruben Amorim as their new manager. The 39-year-old replaces Erik ten Hag as first team coach and will take over his role during this month’s international break.
The club’s statement reads: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements.
“He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.”
Van Nistelrooy vows to stay and support next manager
Asked if he is happy to remain in interim charge as negotiations for Amorim continue, Van Nistelrooy told Sky Sports: “Of course - I came here as an assistant to help the club.
“Now in this role I’m helping as long as I’m needed. And in the future in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further, to build towards the future and that’s what I’m here for.”
Amorim’s coaching set-up is among the matters being discussed and Van Nistelrooy, who returned to United in the summer as one of Ten Hag’s assistants, indicated he would like to be part of it.
Pushed on whether he wants to be part of the new backroom team at United, the former striker said: “As I said, I’m here to help, I’m here to serve, I’m here to give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”
What is the Carabao Cup draw?
The latest updates coming out of Portugal are that Ruben Amorim will join Manchester United during the next international break. He would have a few nice Premier League fixtures to bed in before the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in December.
The draw took place last night, here’s how it looks:
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Brentford
Southampton vs Liverpool
All ties will take place during week beginning 16 December and the Tottenham clash could be the first real test of Amorim’s reign. Ange Postecoglou wants to win a trophy and the Carabao Cup may be Spurs’ best chance this year.
Fuelled by nostalgia, Ruud van Nistelrooy seeks to redefine his Manchester United legacy
It is the comeback Ruud van Nistelrooy was not expecting. When he left Manchester United, it had the air of cruelty. He was the favourite who fell from favour, the clinical striker who was clinically dispatched. He was the fourth big name in five years to experience Sir Alex Ferguson’s brutality. Like Jaap Stam, like David Beckham, like Roy Keane, he felt the force of Ferguson’s wrath. No sentimentality was afforded because of his service to United. One by one, they were gone.
Eighteen years later, Van Nistelrooy is back. The United goals he used to celebrate were his own, the 150 he scored for the club in five seasons of devastating ruthlessness. Those he enjoyed on Wednesday were scored by Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes. He has traded the penalty area for the technical area. A seal of approval for the interim manager came from Ferguson.
Paul Merson warns Ruben Amorim about jump from Sporting to Manchester United
“He’s done amazing at Sporting, I was over in Portugal last year and got in a cab, a massive Sporting fan, who was going mad about how he’d turned them around,” Paul Merson tells Sky Sports.
“This will be different, they play against Porto and Benfica, that’s it. One of the biggest clubs in the world. This is where it’ll start.
“You win one, draw one, lose one, you’re under pressure. He comes with massive regard, he’s done brilliantly so far, but this is five steps up.”
Van Nistelrooy on importance of playing for Man Utd
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s win over Leicester City, Manchester United’s interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy told Sky Sports: “It’s been a hectic day, especially yesterday when the players came in after Erik had gone.
“We had to stabilise and go out for training, get back to work and bring them in today for a team talk about our opponents and especially ourselves.
“What it’s about to play at Old Trafford in front of these wonderful fans, who always support us. We want to give them a great night of football with possession and lots of attacks.
“That is what Manchester United is about, I tried to share that with the players and get them ready for game.”
It seems his team talk worked as United scored five past the Foxes with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes both scoring twice as they helped their side into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Will Van Nistelrooy have similar words of wisdom ahead of the weekend’s clash with Chelsea?
Erik ten Hag left ‘devastated’ and ‘completely ruined’ by Manchester United sack
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been left “devastated” and “completely ruined” by the sack from Old Trafford.
That’s according to one of his former teammates, Hans Kraay Jr, who played alongside the ex-United manager at De Graafschap.
As reported by Dutch outlet, Soccer News, Kraay said: “I understand that he is getting €17million and then people say: ‘he will go somersaulting through Manchester’. No, he is completely, completely devastated, he is completely ruined. At the moment you don’t think about money.”
Ten Hag left the Red Devils languishing in 14th in the Premier League despite spending £200m on players.
Man Utd interim boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy vows to stay and support next manager
Asked if he is happy to remain in interim charge as negotiations for Ruben Amorim continue, Man United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy told Sky Sports: “Of course - I came here as an assistant to help the club.
“Now in this role I’m helping as long as I’m needed. And in the future in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further, to build towards the future and that’s what I’m here for.”
Amorim’s coaching set-up is among the matters being discussed and Van Nistelrooy, who returned to United in the summer as one of Ten Hag’s assistants, indicated he would like to be part of it.
Pushed on whether he wants to be part of the new backroom team at United, the former striker said: “As I said, I’m here to help, I’m here to serve, I’m here to give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”
