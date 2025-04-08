Manchester United confirm post-season tour with friendly planned three days after final Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have announced plans for their first-ever post-season tour which will see the club fly to Asia to play two friendlies straight after the end of the Premier League season.

CEO Omar Berrada cited the need to “drive significant additional revenue” as United confirmed that they will travel to Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong following their final Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday May 25.

United will then fly to Malaysia to play the ASEAN All Stars on May 28 and on May 30 Ruben Amorim’s side will face Hong Kong in the Hong Kong Stadium. United’s season could yet include an appearance in the Europa League final, but that is on May 21.

United had already confirmed their participation in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States in July and August where they will play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton across New Jersey, Chicago and Atlanta.

United said the post-season tour provides "a unique opportunity for the players and staff to connect directly with fans in Asia, and for the club to activate with its valued commercial partners in the region."

From Manchester to the world 🔴🌏



United will embark on a post-season tour to Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong 🇲🇾🇭🇰#MUFC || #MUTOUR25 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 8, 2025

"Importantly, tour fixtures drive significant additional revenue which help make the club stronger, allowing us to keep investing in success on the pitch," Berrada added.

United’s announcement comes amid concern from Premier League players and managers about workload and the sport’s increasingly packed calendar.

In February United announced a further wave of redundancies as part of their cost-cutting plan, with the club making losses in each of the last five years.

Last season, Newcastle and Tottenham played a post-season friendly in Australia just three days after the end of the Premier League season.