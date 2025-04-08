Manchester United confirm post-season tour with friendly planned three days after final Premier League fixture
United will play two friendlies in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong days after the end of the Premier League season
Manchester United have announced plans for their first-ever post-season tour which will see the club fly to Asia to play two friendlies straight after the end of the Premier League season.
CEO Omar Berrada cited the need to “drive significant additional revenue” as United confirmed that they will travel to Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong following their final Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday May 25.
United will then fly to Malaysia to play the ASEAN All Stars on May 28 and on May 30 Ruben Amorim’s side will face Hong Kong in the Hong Kong Stadium. United’s season could yet include an appearance in the Europa League final, but that is on May 21.
United had already confirmed their participation in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States in July and August where they will play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton across New Jersey, Chicago and Atlanta.
United said the post-season tour provides "a unique opportunity for the players and staff to connect directly with fans in Asia, and for the club to activate with its valued commercial partners in the region."
"Importantly, tour fixtures drive significant additional revenue which help make the club stronger, allowing us to keep investing in success on the pitch," Berrada added.
United’s announcement comes amid concern from Premier League players and managers about workload and the sport’s increasingly packed calendar.
In February United announced a further wave of redundancies as part of their cost-cutting plan, with the club making losses in each of the last five years.
Last season, Newcastle and Tottenham played a post-season friendly in Australia just three days after the end of the Premier League season.
