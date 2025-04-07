Jump to content
Jack Grealish ‘slapped in face’ by Man Utd fan as police charge man with assault

The alleged incident came at the end of the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 07 April 2025 12:26 EDT
Pep Guardiola condemns Man Utd supporters over ‘lack of class’ after Phil Foden chants.mp4

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly slapping Manchester City forward Jack Grealish at the end of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 20-year-old man will appear in court following an incident relating to the 0-0 draw between Manchester United and rivals Man City.

England international Grealish came on as a second-half substitute, with the Daily Mail reporting that he was “slapped in the face” by a United fan as he made his way off the pitch.

Grealish came on in the 74th minute of the 0-0 draw
Grealish came on in the 74th minute of the 0-0 draw (Getty Images)

Greater Manchester Police subsequently opened an investigation and confirmed that a man will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on 14 July charged with assault. Manchester City declined to comment.

The incident comes after Phil Foden was subjected to derogatory chants about his mother at Old Trafford, with manager Pep Guardiola calling them “shameful”.

Guardiola said the songs directed towards Foden reflected a wider issue in the modern game, with City said to be privately shocked by the chants and how many home supporters joined in with them during the 0-0 draw.

“Lack of class. But it's not United, it's the people, you know?” Guardiola said. “We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players especially.

“Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil, it's a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed.”

