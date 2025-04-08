‘Sexism isn’t banter’: Phil Foden chants crossed a line, says Kick It Out chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has condemned offensive chants sung by Manchester United fans about Phil Foden’s mother, saying “sexism isn’t banter”.

The chants, which Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said showed “a lack of class”, were sung throughout the first half of the Manchester derby on Sunday and when Foden was brought off in the 57th minute. United have not publicly commented on them.

The two sides played out a drab goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Kick It Out’s chief operating officer Hollie Varney said: “Sexism isn't 'banter'.

“Hearing sexist chants echo around a stadium doesn't just affect the players involved or those directly targeted, it creates an environment where women can feel unsafe or unwelcome.

“Clubs have the power to act,” she continued. “Whether through bans, fines or education, action can and should be taken.”

The FA, the sport’s governing body in England, has rules against “improper conduct”, with clubs held responsible for their fans’ actions. The E21 rule bans behaviour by supporters “which is improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative”, and “discriminatory in that it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to any one or more of ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.”

Under FA guidelines the body can fine clubs for offences and order the partial closure of a stadium, generally stands where offensive chanting has occurred, or it can order entire games to be played behind closed doors.

Uefa has similar rules which apply to European competition and ordered Rangers to pay €30,000 for an anti-woke banner held up at the Ibrox when they faced Turkish side Fenerbahce in the Europa League last month. The Scottish club faces the suspended closure of the Copland Stand, where the banner was unfurled, for two years in European matches should a similar offence take place.

The FA can also ban individual fans, who may face criminal prosecution. It mainly takes action against homophobic, racist, and tragedy chanting, but does not clamp down on all abusive chanting. The derogatory songs about Foden’s mother do not technically breach its regulations.

Similarly, it did not sanction Millwall for chants of “let him die” at its fifth-round FA Cup match against Crystal Palace, when Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta was brought down by a horrific high challenge by keeper Liam Roberts and treated on the pitch.