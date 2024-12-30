Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news as Marcus Rashford returns to squad
Ruben Amorim is looking for his third win in the league since taking over in November
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Manchester United host Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening, with the home side desperate for three points as they look to rise from 14th in the table.
Ruben Amorim’s team has fallen to embarrassing defeats to Bournemouth and Wolves over the last two matches, and the Portuguese has just two wins in the league so far during his tenure.
And United face a Newcastle side who have found form in recent weeks, with consecutive 4-0 wins followed by a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last time out.
After a mixed start to the season, the Magpies find themselves in seventh ahead of kick-off, with the potential to move into fifth if they grab three points tonight.
And with the recent form of both sides, Newcastle have rarely had a better chance to earn a first league win at Old Trafford since 2013.
Follow all the latest updates from Old Trafford below:
Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim drops fresh hint over Marcus Rashford’s future
So a return to the squad for Marcus Rashford, which means he has managed to impress Ruben Amorim sufficiently after some pointed comments from the Manchester United manager last week:
Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim drops fresh hint over Marcus Rashford’s future
Rashford was again left out of Manchester United’s squad for the trip to Wolves on Thursday
Eddie Howe praises Martin Dubravka on Old Trafford return
Keeper Martin Dubravka will renew acquaintances with Manchester United this evening having come in from the cold to play his part in Newcastle’s December revival.
The 35-year-old Slovakia international has conceded just one goal in four games and none in three Premier League outings since taking over from the injured Nick Pope earlier this month, and he will head for Old Trafford, where he had a loan spell during the 2022-23 campaign, looking for a fifth successive win.
Dubravka’s form, and in particular his distribution, has helped provide a solid foundation for the Magpies, and head coach Eddie Howe has been hugely impressed with the way a man who had made just one appearance for the club since May has slotted into the team.
Howe said: “I’m very pleased with Martin. It’s never easy to come in for a goalkeeper in any situation when you haven’t played for a while because it’s about rhythm and it’s about confidence, but Martin has picked it up from minute one.
“He’s distributed the ball really, really well - that’s been a huge thing in his game that’s always been there.
“Against Aston Villa (on Boxing Day), I think back to a number of aerial claims, catches that he’s taken under pressure - he’s dealt with that aspect really well too, so I’m really pleased with Martin.”
Newcastle team news
Tino Livramento makes the bench for Newcastle after recovering from illness, with Eddie Howe’s starting line-up unchanged from the win over Aston Villa.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
Manchester United team news
Marcus Rashford is back on the bench for Manchester United, with Ruben Amorim plumping for a midfield combination of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Lisandro Martinez captains in the absence of Bruno Fernandes while both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund start.
Manchester United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Dalot; Diallo, Zirkzee, Hojlund.
Team news on the way...
Just a matter of minutes now before the line-ups are out at Old Trafford. How will Manchester United assemble themselves without the suspended Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte? And could Tino Livramento make his return from illness in the Newcastle backline?
Amad Diallo keen to ‘make history’ with Manchester United
Amad Diallo “wants to make history” with Manchester United as he aims to help Ruben Amorim turn around the club’s fortunes.
These remain troubled times for United, who have taken only seven points from Amorim’s first seven Premier League games in charge going into tonight.
But Diallo has offered some cause for optimism with his recent form, highlighted by his dramatic late winner in the Manchester derby as United scored two late goals to win 2-1 at City earlier this month.
Amad Diallo keen to ‘make history’ with Manchester United
The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international has scored two goals and added six assists in the league this season.
Ruben Amorim enjoying ‘danger’ at Manchester United amid dismal form
Ruben Amorim said he cannot be comfortable in his position as Manchester United head coach but likes the danger as his side’s slump continues.
United suffered their third consecutive defeat when they lost 2-0 at Wolves on Boxing Day to leave Amorim with five losses in his last seven games.
And he believes that his transfer fee – United paid Sporting CP €11m (£9.1m) to meet his buyout clause and bring him to Old Trafford early – will not protect him from the sack.
Ruben Amorim explains why he’s enjoying Man Utd ‘danger’ amid dismal form
The Portuguese has endured a testing start to life at Old Trafford and maintains he cannot relax despite club’s significant investment in him
Predicted line-ups
Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Diallo; Hojlund.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Gordon, Murphy, Isak.
Manchester United vs Newcastle early team news
Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his red card against Wolves, as is Manuel Ugarte after reaching the five yellow card threshold. Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount remain absent.
Tino Livramento could return after illness for Newcastle but Sven Botman, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson remain unavailable for Eddie Howe.
Early team news
Some early, major team news from Old Trafford - Marcus Rashford appears to be back in the Manchester United squad.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments