Ruben Amorim explains why he’s enjoying Man Utd ‘danger’ amid dismal form

Ruben Amorim said he cannot be comfortable in his position as Manchester United head coach but likes the danger as his side’s slump continues.

United suffered their third consecutive defeat when they lost 2-0 at Wolves on Boxing Day to leave Amorim with five losses in his last seven games.

And he believes that his transfer fee – as United paid Sporting CP €11m to meet his buyout clause and bring him to Old Trafford early – will not protect him from the sack.

The Portuguese said: “The manager of Manchester United cannot be never, no matter what, comfortable and I know the business I am in. I know that if we don’t win, regardless of if they pay the buyout or not, every manager is in danger and I like that.

“I like that because that is our job so I understand the question. You can say I am here a month, we have four trainings [sessions], but I am not winning. The reality is that and I am comfortable with that.”

United have taken just seven points from as many league matches under Amorim and are only 14th in the table and he admitted he expected to be doing better.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim admits he is not safe as Manchester United boss ( Getty Images )

He added: “It is part of football to have these difficult moments. Of course I expect to win more games, to have players with more confidence to see the idea and work. In this moment it is really hard.”

United host Newcastle on Monday with Amorim admitting that the Old Trafford crowd could be worried because of their form.

He said: “We have to fight against everything because our supporters are always there but they are tired of this moment. Any play from Newcastle near our box is going to make the stadium nervous.”

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on at Molineux ( Getty Images )

Amorim has to find a new captain with Bruno Fernandes suspended after his red card at Molineux and while he did not confirm who will wear the armband, he paid tribute to former skipper Harry Maguire.

“He works really well,” Amorim said. “He is focused on the job and he has no excuses, even if he has some tough moments, so in that department he is an example.”