Man Utd vs Man City LIVE: Rivals clash in Manchester derby amid Premier League struggles
United and City face off in the Manchester derby as Pep Guardiola’s side look to take a step closer to European qualification
Manchester United face rivals Manchester City in a derby that could be crucial for Pep Guardiola’s hopes of Champions League qualification next season.
Guardiola’s team will want to avenge December’s shock derby defeat at the Etihad, when United scored two late goals in two minutes to flip the contest on its head as the Red Devils came out 2-1 victors. The visitors are still reeling from the news of Erling Haaland’s injury, with the Norwegian striker set to miss seven weeks of action, while it has also been confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will leave the club at the end of the season after a decade-long spell in Manchester.
City will nonetheless fancy their chances at Old Trafford as they look to strengthen their position, with United’s poor performances continuing with the midweek loss to Nottingham Forest. Harry Maguire’s late introduction up front again highlighted a problem area for Ruben Amorim, even if the makeshift striker almost nicked a point, but the Portuguese manager has tasted success against Manchester City twice this season and will hope for another win.
Follow all of the latest from Old Trafford in our live blog below:
Man Utd vs Man City LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Manchester derby in the Premier League.
City enter the game looking to consolidate a place in next season’s Champions League, while United are simply playing for pride as they start the weekend in 13th.
We’ll have all the latest team news and updates here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments