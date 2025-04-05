Ruben Amorim focused on Man Utd’s ‘bigger’ problems rather than Man City plight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim is focused on his own problems rather than Manchester City’s as the Manchester United head coach looks to get the better of Pep Guardiola for the third time this season.

Sunday’s Old Trafford encounter is the most low-key derby in years as the Red Devils languish 13th in the standings and the previously all-conquering visitors are fighting for a Champions League spot rather than another championship crown.

Fifth-placed City had won an unprecedented four Premier League titles in a row until struggling for coherency and consistency this term, with the nadir being a rotten end to 2024.

Amorim inflicted two of City’s nine defeats during a 12-game period, with November’s stunning 4-1 Champions League win with Sporting followed by overseeing United’s 2-1 turnaround at the Etihad Stadium the following month.

Asked if City have recovered from that or if he still sees some of the same issues, the United boss said: “No, I’m more focused on our problems. I think we have bigger problems than Manchester City.

“They had that run in that moment, but they improved. They can play in different ways. It’s really hard to understand how and to think how they are going to face us.

“They have maybe the best coach in the world, they have top players, so it will be a difficult match but like I said I’m so focused on improving my team that I’m not worried about the improvements of Manchester City.

“Just try to understand how Manchester City is going to play so I can help my players be on top of their game.”

Sunday’s match is followed four days later by a key Europa League quarter-final first leg at Lyon for United, with the reverse fixture coming after next weekend’s trip to Newcastle.

The competition is United’s only route to silverware and European qualification, with Amorim indicating his selection at St James’ Park rather than this Sunday could be impacted by the importance of progress.

“We are going to focus game by game,” he said. “We have a few days to recover from the last game and then we will have a few games.

“I think the focus in that department will be more on the next one in the Premier League.

“So, we want to win this game, we want to improve in the league table and especially we want to win games. We are going to have full focus on this game.”

This weekend’s derby will be followed by a sit-in protest organised by United fan group The 1958, who continue to demand an end to the Glazers’ ownership.

The last Old Trafford sit-in was in August 2023, when thousands of fans stayed behind following a comeback win against Nottingham Forest.

Group spokesman Steve Crompton said: “We protest against 20 years of Glazer greed and mismanagement of our football club.

“We fight to protect fan culture, which our owners, with each passing season, try to dilute and remove the generational match-going fan. On Sunday, we protest by staying in our seat after full-time.”