How Idrissa Gueye’s moment of madness inspired David Moyes’ Old Trafford revenge

A slap in the face from Idrissa Gueye became a kick in the teeth for Ruben Amorim. The stinging blow was not the one that brought perhaps the season’s strangest sending off. Not as Manchester United’s unbeaten run came to an abrupt, abject end. If ignominy seemed to belong to Everton when Gueye was shown the red card, theirs was a defiant glory. The team that fought each other beat the team that had no fight.

On a night of unexpected incidents, a footballer was sent off for violent conduct against a teammate and David Moyes won at Old Trafford. Some may wonder which was odder.

For Moyes, this was an 18th Premier League game as a visiting manager, dating back to 2002, and a belated first triumph. Even when Everton prevailed here in 2013, Moyes was the losing United manager. If good things come to those who wait, few have waited longer than the Scot to punch the Old Trafford air in celebration at the final whistle. A magnificent, memorable triumph came courtesy of a spectacular goal by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. “An amazing result,” said Moyes. The context made it all the more remarkable.

Because when a furious Gueye was expelled, logic suggested that the day would never come, that Moyes, seemingly ill-fated when in charge of United, was doomed to be on his return. But as he could smile: “I’ve tried coming here with 11 men and not get over the line.” He was down to 10 when the inquest after Bruno Fernandes whipped a shot wide took on a peculiar turn. Gueye was sent off for cuffing his own teammate Michael Keane around the ear. If there were shades of Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer for Newcastle in 2005, there was also bemusement.

"I think if you asked anyone in the crowd they would be surprised it would be a red card,” Moyes said, and Amorim argued it should not have been. But referee Tony Harrington took the view that making contact with the face met the definition required for a dismissal. As lipreaders could realise, Keane showed no sympathy when the red card was flashed, giving Gueye a two-word message to dispatch him to the dressing room.

The Senegalese had to be restrained by Iliman Ndiaye and Jordan Pickford before he left the pitch but he was, Dewsbury-Hall reported, contrite at the interval. “It was just a moment of madness,” the scorer said. “It was obviously avoidable. All I can say is Idrissa apologised to us all at half-time.” He thanked his colleagues at the final whistle, according to Moyes.

And yet, if anyone was affected by Gueye’s exit, it was United. They had never previously lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford against 10 men. They were, though, strangely subdued, as though baffled about what to do with their numerical advantage. Meanwhile, a calmness descended upon Everton. Keane, who could have been forgiven for being distracted by his part in the dismissal – and he had shoved Gueye in return – was outstanding. He had willing allies in James Tarkowski, his centre-back sidekick, Pickford, who was terrific when required, and Jack Grealish, tracking back to defend at the far post.

Meanwhile, the man who slotted in for Gueye doubled up as the match-winner. Repurposed as a central midfielder, Dewsbury-Hall nevertheless got forward to great effect, weaving his way between Fernandes and Leny Yoro to curl in a wonderful shot. “I didn't even know I had that in my locker,” he said. His second Everton goal is destined for a place in their folklore.

As a team, they showed great maturity to adapt and adjust to the loss of their two senior citizens. Seamus Coleman’s 433rd Everton appearance drew him level with Dixie Dean but it lasted less than 10 minutes before the veteran went off. Coleman departed in disappointment, Gueye in something closer to disgrace soon after.

Meanwhile, United were minus Matheus Cunha. He was unable to turn on the Altrincham Christmas lights, United incapable of illuminating Old Trafford. “Twenty minutes into the game, a red card for opponent; we need to win that, no matter what,” said Amorim. As he admitted, they deserved to lose. They did too little.

In the first half, Pickford had one save of note, from Fernandes. Then Amorim brought on Mason Mount, moving Amad to wing-back, giving United presence on the flanks. They penned Everton in. Pickford became busier.

He parried an effort by Bryan Mbeumo, Mount then curling wide from the rebound. Fernandes stabbed over the bar. The goalkeeper’s best saves came from Joshua Zirkzee’s headers. The forward, starting for the first time in 225 days, is yet to score a league goal in 2025.

But while United chalked up 25 shots, too few were clear-cut chances. They never really looked like scoring. A year to the day since Amorim’s first game in charge, it suggested reports of their progress were exaggerated. As United missed the chance to go fifth, Everton leapfrogged Liverpool in the table. It was another detail for them to enjoy.

The Evertonians were buoyant, Old Trafford echoing to the Spirit Of The Blues. Gueye apart, they had the right kind of fight. “I like my players fighting each other, if someone didn't do the right action,” insisted Moyes. “I hope my players when they lose the ball, they fight each other,” added Amorim. It was a distinctly unusual end to a distinctly unusual night.