Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the 13th minute of his side’s Premier League game at Manchester United after slapping team-mate Michael Keane.

Gueye remonstrated with Keane after a Manchester United attack broke down and then appeared to slap his team-mate.

He was then sent off by referee Tony Harrington and had to be held back by a number of his Everton team-mates before eventually going down the tunnel.

Everton, remarkably, despite only having 10 men, went on to win the game 1-0.

This isn’t the first time, however, that emotions have spilled over and team-mates have had scuffles on the pitch.

Here are some famous examples.

Ricardo Fuller and Andy Griffin

open image in gallery Fuller (middle) was sent off for slapping Griffin (left) in a 2-1 defeat at West Ham in December 2008 ( IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images )

Stoke striker Fuller was sent off for slapping his captain in a 2-1 defeat at West Ham in December 2008. The flashpoint came as the Potters waited to kick-off after Carlton Cole held off Griffin to claim the Hammers’ equaliser. Fuller, who accused Griffin of being “very rude and disrespectful”, received a three-match ban, with Stoke boss Tony Pulis calling a team meeting to address the incident.

Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer

open image in gallery Bowyer and Dyer came to blows towards the end of a 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa in April 2005 ( Getty Images )

The Newcastle duo came to blows towards the end of a 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa in April 2005. Dyer grabbed Bowyer by the throat and they traded punches before being separated by Villa’s Gareth Barry. Both men were dismissed by referee Barry Knight – Magpies defender Steven Taylor had earlier been sent off for handball – and later hauled before the media by manager Graeme Souness to apologise for their conduct.

Graeme Le Saux and David Batty

open image in gallery Batty and Le Saux fought eachother during Blackburn’s 3-0 Champions League defeat at Spartak Moscow in November 1995 ( ITV )

Le Saux was left with a painful reminder of his bust-up with David Batty during Blackburn’s 3-0 Champions League defeat at Spartak Moscow in November 1995. Four minutes into the game, Batty made his displeasure abundantly clear when the pair collided as they tried to retrieve a Mike Newell pass. The row descended into a pushing match before Le Saux struck out, breaking his left hand during a scuffle in which skipper Tim Sherwood took a blow to the cheek.

Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min

open image in gallery The French goalkeeper appeared angry at Son’s effort before the interval

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris and forward Son became involved in a heated row on the pitch as the half-time whistle sounded in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton in July 2020. Lloris angrily confronted the South Korea international over his failure to track back and the pair had to be separated by Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks. The spat continued down the tunnel and into the dressing room, although the two men embraced after the final whistle.

Derek Hales and Mike Flanagan

Charlton strike partners Hales and Flanagan came to blows during an FA Cup tie against Maidstone in January 1979. The source of the spat was allegedly Flanagan reacting to Hales failing to pass to him by making a disparaging remark about his team-mate’s genitals. Both were sent off.

Craig Levein and Graeme Hogg

The Hearts duo became involved in a disagreement during a pre-season friendly at Raith in August 1994 after their side had almost conceded. Both men threw punches, but it was Levein’s which did the damage, breaking Hogg’s nose. Hogg was sent off as he was carried off on a stretcher, with Levein suffering the same fate. They were later handed 10 and 12-match bans respectively.