Amorim expects United to be more dominant one year after first game in charge

Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League tonight as Ruben Amorim’s side look to cement their place in the race for European football.

The hosts begin the day in 10th place after a run of form that has seen them move just five points behind second with a game in hand, and recent wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton showed positive signs to suggest that United can challenge for Europe this term.

While the draws to Nottingham Forest and Tottenham reminded fans of some of the attacking and defensive struggles that have plagued Amorim’s side, United have benefitted from the mixed form of their rivals, and they welcome David Moyes’ side with the chance to move into the top four.

Everton’s own mixed form sees them in the bottom half of the table after four wins, four losses and three draws, but with players such as Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish, the Toffees are more than capable of upsetting United this evening.

Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Old Trafford below: