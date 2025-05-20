Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United plan to host a barbecue for players and staff at the club’s training ground if they win the Europa League this week, instead of staging an open bus parade in the city.

According to the Times, United would have little time to stage any celebrations if they defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Bilbao. United will be heading off on the club’s first post-season tour, with friendlies organised in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, straight after the final weekend of the Premier League.

If successful in Bilbao, United plan to celebrate the first trophy under Ruben Amorim with a small event involving players and their families and the club’s training ground before their final game of the Premier League season against Aston Villa on 25 May.

United have not staged an open bus parade since winning their last Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, and there were no such celebrations when they last won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017, or when they lifted either the Carabao Cup or FA Cup under Erik ten Hag.

Newcastle United commemorated the end of their trophy drought with a celebration in the city when they lifted the Carabao Cup this season. Liverpool also plan to mark a second title in 35 years with a parade in the city on Monday 26 May, the day after they lift the title at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur would be expected to organise a parade in north London should Ange Postecoglou’s side win the Europa League, which would be the club’s first trophy in 17 years.

Meanwhile, the BBC have reported that Manchester United players will be limited to two free tickets each for the Europa League final, while it has also been reported that staff will not receive free tickets for the match in Bilbao.