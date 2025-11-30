Crystal Palace vs Man Utd live: Zirkzee and Mount secure comeback as Red Devils triumph in London
Crystal Palace 1-2 Man Utd: Ruben Amorim’e men came from behind to secure the three points
Manchester United came from behind to secure a vital 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
In a battle of the 3-4-3 formations Ruben Amorim’s side were second best during the opening 45 minutes as Palace asserted themselves on the match and probed a shaky looking United defence.
Leny Yoro brought down Jean-Philippe Mateta who converted the resultant penalty on the second time of asking to put Oliver Glasner’s side ahead at the break.
However, United came into the second half with more intent and aggressive. Two set pieces provided their goals as Joshua Zirkzee and then Mason Mount slotted past Dean Henderson to complete a deserved comeback.
United’s players applauded the travelling supporters after the game having jumped themselves up to sixth in the table.
Relive the updates from Selhurst Park below:
Ruben Amorim wins the 3-4-2-1 battle with Palace but his system remains flawed
Perhaps for the first time in his Manchester United tenure, a 3-4-2-1 worked well for Ruben Amorim. Not his own specifically; more the fact that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner also chooses to deploy that system.
While Amorim’s iteration has been the subject of plenty of debate, Glasner’s has often been praised, but it was the Portuguese who came out as the victor this time round as United secured a 2-1 win over the Eagles courtesy of goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount.
Can Man Utd beat West Ham next?
Ruben Amorim said: “It’s important to win every game.
“Today was once again the proof that if you play the same way but increase the way we fight for every ball and the small details.
“If we work on that we can beat anyone and we’ll work on that in the next match.”
How important was Zirkzee's goal?
“It’s so important for a striker to score goals,” Amorim continued.
“He’s not playing many minutes but the way he responded in the second half is really important.
“It’s more important than just the goal, the small details, the connections, that is important for our game and the goal is important for the team and for him.”
More from Amorim
Man Utd have now scored the same amount of goals from set pieces as Arsenal.
Here’s what Amorim had to say about that: “It’s so important because it’s hard to play against every opponent.
“You can sense throw ins, free kicks, corner kicks to score a goal, open the game, and give more confidence to the team.
“If you look at the Premier League and you don’t work on set pieces you are losing the game already.”
Post match thoughts from Ruben Amorim
The Man Utd boss said: “I think we had more intensity in the second half. We played better and the opponents were more tired, so everything is connected.
“The small things, the way Josh [Zirkzee] controls the ball was different, they way we defended second balls was different, these small details make the difference.”
Zirkzee on ending goal drought
Joshuas Zirkzee scored his first goal in the Premier League for 25 games and explained how that felt.
He told TNT Sports: “It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and if you don’t score in that time, there is pressure.
“But I’m surrounded by good people supporting me, and I’m thankful for then. It’s a good environment.”
Post match reaction from Mason Mount
Man Utd’s matchwinner, Mason Mount, said: “We have not found it easy away from home. We needed to bounce back after Monday’s game.
“It was about reacting in the changing room and in the second room. We did that, we were at it.
“The win for massive but also for me to play the full game. I haven’t done that in a while. I’m feeling good.”
Man Utd up to sixth
With four games still to come this afternoon Manchester United have leapfrogged Crystal Palace and now sit sixth in the Premier League.
They are still eight points behind leaders Arsenal but are only four behind Man City in second.
A strong run of results for Amorim’s men could put them in contention to secure a Champions League place next season.
Full-time! Crystal Palace 1-2 Man Utd
90+4 mins: There goes the whistle!
Manchester United come from behind to secure a crucial three points at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace once again fail to win after playing in Europe.
The second half was a resurgent time for Ruben Amorim’s side who shoot themselves up the table and brush off the disappointing loss to Everton.
