Ruben Amorim confirms key Manchester United trio remain absent for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United will be without Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Harry Maguire for their trip to face Crystal Palace with Ruben Amorim ruling the trio out of the clash.

Cunha suffered a knock in training ahead of the defeat to Everton, and though Amorim is optimistic he may be back for next Thursday’s game against West Ham, he will not be involved at Selhurst Park.

Maguire suffered a hamstring issue against Tottenham before the November international break and would appear to be further away from a return, along with Sesko, who suffered a knee injury in the same fixture.

Manchester United have downplayed the severity of their summer striker signing’s issue but Amorim admitted that a return was not imminent.

"Sesko is going to take a little bit more time," said Amorim.

"It will take a little bit longer and we are taking care of him. Harry, the same. I expect to have Matheus in the next one, not this one."

Manchester United enter the weekend 10th in the Premier League table and on a run of three games without a win in the competition.

The club have won just one of their last 11 away fixtures in the league and Amorim suggested that his side’s intensity had to improve on the road.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim admits his side need to improve their intensity on the road ( AP )

"We need to show the players why we lost control against Nottingham, why we lost control against Tottenham, so if you look at those games, they were there to win," said Amorim. “Sometimes a small detail can change anything.

“I've felt the intensity at home has been higher. But against Everton, it was not on the same level. I think it's something we need to work on, so it's hard to point why we aren't winning away. There are a lot of issues we are improving and we need to know how to finish the games to win."

Crystal Palace are two points ahead of their visitors. Captain Marc Guehi was withdrawn at half time in their Conference League defeat to Strasbourg in a pre-planned change, and should start Sunday’s fixture.