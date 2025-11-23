Ruben Amorim defends decision to offload Rasmus Hojlund after Benjamin Sesko injury
Sesko will be out for three weeks with a knee problem that leaves Man United short of specialist strikers
Ruben Amorim defended his decision to let Rasmus Hojlund leave Manchester United even as Benjamin Sesko’s knee injury leaves him short of specialist strikers.
Summer signing Sesko will be out for around three weeks and the £73m signing will miss United’s game against Everton on Monday.
United allowed Hojlund, a £64m buy in 2023, to go to Napoli on loan with a view to a £38m permanent deal at the end of the transfer window and the Dane has scored four goals for the Serie A champions.
While Amorim has other players who can operate as a centre-forward, in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee, none is as much of a traditional No 9 as Hojlund.
But Amorim insisted he could not expect the 22-year-old to stay on the off-chance Sesko would get injured as he argued versatile players can cover any gaps.
He explained: “Our thinking is that we need two strikers. Sometimes I prefer players that make two positions, because sometimes in these clubs it's hard to make everyone happy.
“Imagine that Rasmus is here, and you say: ‘If Ben has an injury, you have more time to play’. It's impossible to manage a dressing room like that, so that's why we need to improve the kids from academy. If you have an injury that is the opportunity for them, and then to have players that can play in different positions, for us to manage the team in a better way.”
The 17-year-old forward Chido Obi made eight appearances for United last season but is yet to feature this season with Amorim admitting he was put in the squad before he was ready.
“He played last year, I think it was too soon,” he added. “We didn't have a team that we can put a young kid with 16 [in], that he will not struggle, or will struggle a little bit. It was completely necessary to do that but I think he started too soon, and sometimes it's hard to deal with that.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments