Athletic Bilbao vs Man United LIVE: Visitors out to spoil Europa League dream and save season
Athletic Bilbao are looking to reach the Europa League final at home and host the semi-final first leg
Manchester United travel to Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals in what they hope will be the first of two visits to the Basque Country this month.
Athletic will host the Europa League final later on May 21 and are dreaming of winning a first European trophy at their home stadium in San Mames. With Spain star Nico Williams in their attack and Athletic enjoying a good season in LaLiga, sitting fourth under Ernesto Valverde, the hosts look favourites to win the competition.
Ruben Amorim’s visitors are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League but produced a stunning comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals to keep their Europa League hopes alive. United remain unbeaten in Europe this season and have tended to produce some of their better performances on the continent.
While Amorim dismissed the idea that winning the Europa League would “save our season”, winning the trophy offers a route into the Champions League and could help turn the club’s fortunes around.
Follow live updates from Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United in the Europa League semi-final first leg, below
When is Athletic Club vs Manchester United?
The Europa League semi-final first leg will be held at the San Mames, Bilbao on Thursday 1 May. Kick-off is at 8pm UK time (BST).
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on Discovery+.
Good afternoon
Manchester United will be out to upset Athletic Club’s Europa League dream as Ruben Amorim’s side travel to Bilbao for the first leg of the semi-finals.
Bilbao will host the Europa League final at the San Mames on May 21 and the Basque side will be desperate to try and win a first European honour at their home stadium.
Standing in their way is a Manchester United team who have underperformed in the Premier League this season but could rescue their campaign by lifting the trophy.
United kept their hopes alive thanks to an extraordinary comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals, with the chance to qualify for the Champions League a further incentive.
Athletic are fourth in Spain’s LaLiga, quite the contrast to United’s lowly position of 14th in the Premier League table.
