Europa League triumph won't save Man United's season, insists Amorim

Manchester United travel to Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals in what they hope will be the first of two visits to the Basque Country this month.

Athletic will host the Europa League final later on May 21 and are dreaming of winning a first European trophy at their home stadium in San Mames. With Spain star Nico Williams in their attack and Athletic enjoying a good season in LaLiga, sitting fourth under Ernesto Valverde, the hosts look favourites to win the competition.

Ruben Amorim’s visitors are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League but produced a stunning comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals to keep their Europa League hopes alive. United remain unbeaten in Europe this season and have tended to produce some of their better performances on the continent.

While Amorim dismissed the idea that winning the Europa League would “save our season”, winning the trophy offers a route into the Champions League and could help turn the club’s fortunes around.

Follow live updates from Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United in the Europa League semi-final first leg, below