Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Is Man United v West Ham United on TV? How to watch pre-season friendly online

The Red Devils face the Hammers in a pre-season friendly just weeks away from the start of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 26 July 2025 03:36 EDT
Comments
Frozen Out - Manchester United's Outcasted Players

Manchester United take on West Ham United at MetLife Stadium in New York this weekend as both teams prepare for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Ruben Amorim’s side continue to invest, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo bulking up the attack, while United’s work also focuses on trimming the squad with Marcus Rashford finally departing on loan to Barcelona.

United appear ready to target a new No 9, with links to Ollie Watkins, to complete a new front three.

The Hammers look to evolve under Graham Potter, who struggled to impose his philosophy on the team last term. But Tomas Soucek is optimistic about the side’s potential heading into the new campaign: “It’s been a good pre-season so far - the squad is together, and the coaches have been giving us great sessions. I’ve seen fresh faces and strong motivation from everyone, and it’s important now we keep building towards the start of the season.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly in New York:

When is Manchester United v West Ham?

The pre-season friendly kicks off at 00:00am BST on Sunday, 27 July (19:00 ET, Saturday, 26 July) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game live on MUTV, with the official channel also being streamed on mobile devices via the United App and ManUtd.com. Fans in the United States can watch the game on NBC Sports.

Team news

Bryan Mbeumo could be handed a debut after his move from Brentford was finally confirmed. While Rasmus Hojlund and Chido Obi will compete to start as the No 9 for United.

Joshua Zirkzee and Andre Onana could return from injury. Lisandro Martinez is also in the squad, but will be eased back from a serious knee injury.

Harry Maguire is dealing with a personal matter but has now travelled to the United States and could feature.

George Earthy is out with an ankle injury and Crysencio Summerville could return from a hamstring injury, while Edson Alvarez could be out due to his involvement in the Gold Cup, delaying his return to the squad.

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged for the ball by Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United
Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged for the ball by Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Predicted line-ups

Man United XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Obi

West Ham XI: Areola; Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Diouf; Paqueta, Bowen; Fullkrug

Manchester United pre-season schedule

All kick-off times BST

July 19: Man United 0-0 Leeds - Strawberry Arena, Stockholm

July 27: West Ham - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, kick-off 12am (Premier League Summer Series)

July 31: Bournemouth - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 2.30am (Premier League Summer Series)

August 3: Everton - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, kick-off 10pm (Premier League Summer Series)

August 9: Fiorentina - Old Trafford, kick-off 12.45pm

