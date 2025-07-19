Man United v Leeds live: Matheus Cunha set for debut as Premier League rivals do battle in Sweden
Cunha is Man Utd’s £62.5m man from Wolves and looks set to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in a pre-season friendly against cross-Penine rivals Leeds
Manchester United kick-start their pre-season in earnest with a friendly against fierce rivals Leeds United in Sweden this afternoon.
There is no love lost between the cross-Penine foes and with Leeds having earned promotion from the Championship a couple of months ago, they’ll meet twice in the Premier League this season. Before that, they’re doing battle at the Friends Arena in Stockholm as part of their warm-up matches for the new campaign.
Most eyes will be on United’s £62.5m man Matheus Cunha, who is set for an eagerly-anticipated Red Devils debut after his move from Wolves earlier this summer, although Bryan Mbeumo hasn’t officially arrived from Brentford yet, so his first appearance will have to wait.
Everything is building towards the opening weekend of Premier League action when Leeds will face Everton at Elland Road on August 18, with Man Utd playing a day earlier as they take on Arsenal in a blockbuster Super Sunday clash.
Follow all the action from the pre-season friendly with our live blog below:
How to watch
Fans can watch the game on Manchester United's official television channel, MUTV, which will be showing the match live with coverage due to begin at 1pm.
MUTV is available through providers Sky and Virgin for an additional fee, while viewers can also subscribe to the channel through Man United's official website.
Leeds fans can watch the match live through LUTV, with a one-off payment of £4.99.
Leeds United – confirmed line-up
And here’s how Leeds look today:
Leeds starting XI: Darlow, Byram, Bijol, Rodon, Dogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Nmecha.
Subs: Meslier, Cairns, Mahady, Gudmundsson, Struijk, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Ramazani, Bornauw, Chambers, Gray, Chadwick, Crew.
Man United – confirmed line-up
So here’s how United line up today, and Matheus Cunha is in the starting XI.
Man Utd starting XI: Bayindir; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Collyer, Leon; Fernandes, Cunha; Obi.
Subs: Heaton, Mee, Dalot, Dorgu, Fredricson, Heaven, Kukonki, Maguire, Munro, Yoro, J.Fletcher, Kone, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Hojlund, Mantato, Williams.
