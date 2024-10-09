Man City vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League result and reaction as Bunny Shaw scores against holders

( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Manchester City produced a massive performance to beat FC Barcelona 2-0 in their Women’s Champions League group stage opener against the reigning champions.

Gareth Taylor’s side came through qualifying to reach this stage of the tournament and impressed with a superb 8-0 aggregate win over Paris FC - but that was nothing perhaps, compared to taking on the holders of this trophy and beating them in deserved fashion, following a match of two distinct halves.

In the first 45 it was all City as they were aggressive, quicker to the ball, created plenty of openings and eventually scored from close range through Naomi Layzell; Vivienne Miedema could have added another, but the one-goal lead at the break was certainly the least City deserved. After the restart it was Barcelona who were much more on the front foot, but Aitana Bonmati seeing a low shot saved was as close as they came to an equaliser - and Bunny Shaw instead wrapped up the points with a late breakaway goal for the second for City.

Follow all the Women’s Champions League reaction with our live blog below: