Man City vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League result and reaction as Bunny Shaw scores against holders
City faced a tough outing in their first match of the group stages
Manchester City produced a massive performance to beat FC Barcelona 2-0 in their Women’s Champions League group stage opener against the reigning champions.
Gareth Taylor’s side came through qualifying to reach this stage of the tournament and impressed with a superb 8-0 aggregate win over Paris FC - but that was nothing perhaps, compared to taking on the holders of this trophy and beating them in deserved fashion, following a match of two distinct halves.
In the first 45 it was all City as they were aggressive, quicker to the ball, created plenty of openings and eventually scored from close range through Naomi Layzell; Vivienne Miedema could have added another, but the one-goal lead at the break was certainly the least City deserved. After the restart it was Barcelona who were much more on the front foot, but Aitana Bonmati seeing a low shot saved was as close as they came to an equaliser - and Bunny Shaw instead wrapped up the points with a late breakaway goal for the second for City.
Follow all the Women’s Champions League reaction with our live blog below:
FT - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Full time stats:
Possession 41% - 59%
Shots 13 - 17
On target 4 - 6
Big chances 5 - 1
Corners 4 - 7
FT - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
There’s the whistle and it’s a massive three points, a very well deserved victory and a brilliant memory - 2-0 the final score against the reigning champions of Europe.
90+6’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Almost there now. Barcelona haven’t come close to getting themselves back in this match, in truth - lots of possession and pressure but very little in terms of goalmouth chances.
Leon rifles a shot from about 30 yards, which goes almost the same distance over. A huge win for City, this.
90+2’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Layzell has to be helped off the pitch as she goes down under no pressure - possibly a twist or cramp, hopefully nothing more sinister.
88’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Into the closing minutes - it’s a bit back and forth now as Barcelona overcommit. Six minutes added on, as Aleixandri goes off, replaced by Alanna Kennedy.
Just about 5,500 in the Joie Stadium for the match tonight.
84’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Aleixandri goes down in a heap and looks in plenty of discomfort, so it’s a bit of treatment for the City defender.
An immense performer tonight, the Spaniard.
Barcelona changes coming up: Putellas, Bonmati and Walsh off; Paredes, Vicky Lopez and Nazareth on.
80’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Into the last ten minutes of the game and City know they are very nearly there now. Still work to do though.
Roord replaces Park and Fowler goes off, Fujino on in her place.
GOAL! 76’ - Man City 2-0 Barcelona
Where has that come from!! City have barely been in the Barcelona half since the break, but Shaw makes yet another run in behind and a pass from deep finds her racing past Leon, she rounds Coll and scuffs a shot a little - but that just means it goes under the keeper and behind the onrushing defender who tries to make the block!
It trickles over the line and City have their second of the night, 2-0!
74’ - Man City 1-0 Barcelona
Rolfo off, Brugts on for Barcelona. Graham Hansen again causes problems with a run behind, it eventually finds Bonmati and her deflected effort loops off the bar and over. Corner to the Catalans, but City clear once more.
A little over 15 minutes remaining and it’s very much one-way traffic now. Greenwood and Putellas have a marginal collision in the box and the latter has a bit of a strop
