Man City ‘know exactly’ how to win WSL after Champions League qualifier thrashing

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor says his squad “know exactly what we have to do now” to win the Women’s Super League title.

City’s maiden WSL triumph came in 2016, a win that many expected to kickstart an era of dominance similar to the men’s side.

A second title remains elusive, though, with last season’s second-place finish an agonising reminder of how tiny margins can make all the difference after City finished one goal behind Chelsea, who confirmed their fifth title in a row. City have made the runners-up spot their own, ending the season second in seven of the last eight campaigns.

“Sometimes you work tremendously hard like we did last season and things don’t quite go your way," said Taylor after watching his side thump Paris FC 5-0 in the first leg of their second round Women’s Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, reported by BBC Sport.

"That’s not to say that we’re not incredibly proud of what we did. The one thing we can take, is we know exactly what we have to do now to win the title.

"We have to use that as fuel, whether it be in the Champions League, or in the WSL, to really use all of those experiences, use all of that knowledge and really push on."

City are no strangers to winning silverware away from the WSL, having racked up three FA Cup and four League Cup wins in the last decade.

Taylor has a team full of international superstars at his disposal with the likes of Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Vivianne Miedema and Khadija Shaw underlining a squad that has the world-class quality to finally topple Chelsea in the domestic division.

Shaw’s absence in the simple victory over Paris FC, which came about after the club failed to submit her visa application in time, is a timely reminder of the potential City possess. Shaw is the side’s most lethal goalscorer; a brilliant finisher whose physicality and intelligence so often wins games. To crush a Champions League opponent without her is a marker for the WSL season ahead.

Taylor is keen to build momentum and ensure his players don’t lose focus even when in favourable positions, as last season’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal combined with Chelsea’s 8-0 win over Bristol City ultimately sent the silverware to West London. It’s a gutting feeling Taylor said will “never leave you”.

“It was probably that we felt at one point we had the title," he noted. "We never would have neglected those last few games. We knew exactly what we were facing.

"We knew exactly how tough the challenge [was] against Arsenal, but we were tremendously close. There was a lot to be proud of last season. We’re completely aware of what we need to do to go to that next step."

City face one of the toughest opening fixtures possible on Sunday as they travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in their WSL curtain-raiser.

Taylor’s side finished just five points ahead of the Gunners last season, with the teams losing a combined total of seven matches. Victory for either could prove pivotal in May, where once again, the most minimal of differences could define who lifts the trophy.