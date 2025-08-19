Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Manchester City midfielder set to replace Florian Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen as loan deal agreed

Claudio Echeverri will spend the season in Germany under Erik ten Hag

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 19 August 2025 10:19 EDT
Comments
Claudio Echeverri will leave Manchester City on loan
Claudio Echeverri will leave Manchester City on loan (AP)

Manchester City have agreed to loan midfielder Claudio Echeverri to Bayer Leverkusen for the season.

The 19-year-old will join the 2024 Bundesliga champions to help replace Florian Wirtz, who has moved to Liverpool for £100m, and as part of Erik ten Hag’s new-look team.

Leverkusen will not have an option to buy Echeverri as part of the deal, with the Argentinian due to return to City next summer.

He will become the second teenage midfielder to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan in swift succession, with Sverre Nypan being borrowed by Middlesbrough.

City bought Echeverri from River Plate in January 2024, though he was loaned back to his previous club for another year.

Recommended

He moved to Manchester in January, made his debut as a substitute in the FA Cup final and scored his first City goal in the 6-0 rout of Al-Ain in the Club World Cup.

However, Pep Guardiola has a host of other options to play as attacking midfielders or wingers, including Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush, Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Oscar Bobb, and has said he wanted to operate with a smaller squad.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen lost five regulars from their title-winning team in Lukas Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka and Wirtz. Former Manchester United manager Ten Hag’s other signings include Jarell Quansah from Liverpool.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in