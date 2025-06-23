Ilkay Gundogan double helps Man City thrash Al Ain at Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Al Ain 6-0 to secure their place in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

The Premier League side were far too strong for their Abu Dhabi-based opponents under a closed roof at Atlanta’s spectacular Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The result seemed certain from the moment Gundogan, who has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, opened the scoring – perhaps fortuitously – by lobbing the keeper after eight minutes.

Teenager Claudio Echeverri marked his first City start by adding the second from a free-kick and Erling Haaland made it 3-0 at half-time from the penalty spot.

Gundogan finished off a neat move after 73 minutes before substitutes Oscar Bobb and Rayan Cherki struck late on to ensure City and Juventus will progress from Group G.

The two sides will meet in Orlando on Thursday to settle top spot, with Real Madrid potentially lying in wait in the first knockout round.

City, who made 11 changes from their opening win over Wydad Casablanca, were quick to take charge, although it was not obvious if Gundogan intended his chip as an attempt on goal.

The Germany midfielder beat a challenge and delicately lofted the ball in the direction of Haaland at the back post, but no extra touch was required as the ball dropped into the net.

Despite their clear superiority, City did still have some awkward moments at the back and one such saw Nassim Chadli break through on goal but Stefan Ortega touched the former Morocco youth international’s shot behind.

There was a lengthy delay as Echeverri, making his first City start, required treatment following a collision.

The Argentinean’s problem was clearly not too serious as moments later he stepped up to curl in City’s second after Matheus Nunes was hauled down after 27 minutes.

Haaland could have added another within seconds after robbing Park Yong-woo and rounding Khalid Eisa but he shot across goal from a tight angle.

As the first Mexican waves of the evening gathered momentum, Josko Gvardiol went even closer when he headed against the post.

Haaland dragged another effort wide after being played in by Bernardo Silva but he finally got his goal after City were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

The referee initially ignored City’s claims after Manuel Akanji was wrestled to the ground by Ramy Rabia but the decision was changed after a VAR review.

Haaland, who attracted criticism after handing a penalty to Omar Marmoush – who subsequently missed – in the FA Cup final, calmly sent the keeper the wrong way.

Nunes went close to adding to the score after a clever flick and turn but his volley flew narrowly side.

Phil Foden, who came on at half-time, picked out Haaland with a low cross from the left but Eisa denied him with a double save.

The fourth goal came when Gundogan took a pass from Silva and brilliantly dinked over Eisa.

City rammed home their advantage in the closing minutes as Bobb fired a shot inside the post and new signing Cherki struck with a low effort from the edge of the area.