Wrexham close in on £8m deal for Man City starlet Callum Doyle
The England Under-21 international enjoyed a loan spell with Norwich last season but is now poised to depart the Etihad Stadium on a permanent deal
Wrexham are closing in on an £8m deal for Manchester City defender Callum Doyle that would take their summer spending past £30m.
The 21-year-old is set to become Phil Parkinson’s 10th summer signing while City continue to trim their squad and bring in money by selling youth-team products.
Centre-back Doyle would become the second biggest buy in Wrexham’s history after Nathan Broadhead joined from Ipswich last week in a move that could cost up to £10m.
Wrexham had already broken their club record this summer to sign first Liberato Cacace and then Lewis O’Brien while they have also bought Conor Coady, Kieffer Moore, Ryan Hardie and George Thomason, besides bringing in Josh Windass and Danny Ward on free transfers.
England Under-21 international Doyle has never made a first-team appearance for City but has had four loan spells, playing for Sunderland in League One in 2021-22 and then Coventry, Leicester City and Norwich City in the Championship. He won promotions with Sunderland and Leicester and reached the play-off final with Coventry.
After going up in each of the last three seasons, Wrexham have lost both of their matches in the Championship, conceding five goals, as well as three in the Carabao Cup to Hull.
Doyle’s departure will follow James McAtee’s £30m move to Nottingham Forest, while City have also sold other young players, in Jacob Wright, Maximo Perrone and Farid Alpha-Ruprecht.
In addition, one of Pep Guardiola’s summer signings, Sverre Nypan, has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old Norwegian midfielder joined for £12.5m, but City’s plan was always to loan him out to gain first-team experience.
