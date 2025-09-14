Man City announce tribute to ‘revered supporter’ Ricky Hatton ahead of Manchester derby
British boxing legend Hatton was found dead in his home on Sunday morning and City confirmed there will be a minute’s appreciation before their clash with Man United
Manchester City have confirmed there will be a minute’s appreciation for “revered supporter” Ricky Hatton ahead of this afternoon’s Manchester derby following the death of the British boxing icon.
Hatton was found dead in his Greater Manchester home on Sunday morning at the age of 46 with tributes pouring in for one of the most popular fighters in British boxing history.
The Stockport-born brawler won multiple world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight during a storied boxing career that included super-fights with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.
He was also a huge Man City fan, often wearing sky blue shorts in the ring and using City anthem Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career.
In 2008 he fulfilled a dream when he fought Juan Lazcano at the Etihad Stadium – home of the club.
Pep Guardiola’s side are facing bitter rivals Manchester United in an eagerly-anticipated derby clash this afternoon and Man City confirmed they will pay tribute to Hatton.
A City statement said: “Manchester City are devastated to learn Ricky Hatton has passed away, aged 46. Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight.
“Everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time. We can confirm there will be a minute’s appreciation ahead of today’s game against Manchester United.”
Sky Sports are broadcasting the Manchester derby and during the build-up coverage, pundits Micah Richards and Roy Keane both paid tribute to the boxer.
Richards called the news “devastating” and opened up about a meeting he once had with the down-to-earth Hatton.
“He’s such a British icon... a true Man City fan, but most importantly he was a man of the people,” said Richards.
"He was the nicest guy ever – I remember going down to one of his gyms and I was a bit nervous because I didn't know about boxing and he said 'just do this' and he took his time.
“For him to take the time and effort, I've been multiple times for beers with him just talking about football and life. To get this news now is just surreal.”
