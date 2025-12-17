Manchester City dealt gutting injury blow as starlet winger forced off in Carabao Cup
Oscar Bobb missed much of last season with a fractured leg and has been dealt another injury setback
Pep Guardiola has been dealt a potential injury blow after Manchester City’s starlet winger Oscar Bobb was forced off inside 20 minutes of their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Brentford.
Bobb, 22, has had tough luck with injuries after fracturing his leg early into the 2024/25 season, having enjoyed a breakout year at the Etihad the campaign before.
He missed 200 days and 48 games with the injury, returning in March 2025 but struggling to hit the ground running as he regained his fitness.
The Norwegian hasn’t been able to properly get going this term, making just a handful of starts in the Premier League and may have been dealt a hammer blow in his bid to return to favour after leaving the field early against the Bees with a leg problem.
The Man City physio was stretching out the winger’s leg before it became clear he wouldn’t be able to continue, trudging off the field dejected as Guardiola was forced into the early introduction of Phil Foden.
Bobb has managed just 457 minutes in the English top flight this term, making just one appearance in City’s last seven league games and was dragged off at half-time of their Champions League loss to Bayer Leverkusen after an underwhelming display.
He actually started the season but has since fallen behind Jeremy Doku in the pecking order. He hasn’t managed a goal contribution since the opening day, bagging an assist in their 4-0 win at Wolves.
Injury has stunted his rise, having burst onto the first-team scene in 2023/24 to become pegged as one of the league’s brightest stars.
The extent of this latest setback is yet to be revealed but Guardiola will be expected to offer an update in his post-match press conference.
Just before Bobb’s exit, City centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov was lucky to escape a red card after wiping out Kevin Schade when the German was clean through, with the referee brandishing a yellow.
The Uzbekistani was saved by the fact there is no VAR in this round of the Carabao Cup, and City later capitalised on their reprieve as Rayan Cherki scored a stunner to put the hosts ahead.
