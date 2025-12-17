Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
As it happenedended

Carabao Cup draw live: Chelsea among remaining teams to learn semi-final opponents

The quarter-finals will not be concluded until Arsenal and Crystal Palace meet next week

Maresca hasn't spoken with Chelsea hierarchy after 'worst 48 hours' remark

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place tonight with the remaining teams set to discover who stands in their way from a trip to Wembley.

Chelsea were the first team to book their place in the last four, surviving a scare at Cardiff as Enzo Maresca’s substitutes powered the Blues to a 3-1 win.

They will be joined by two more teams tonight with Manchester City hosting Brentford and holders Newcastle facing Fulham, though Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace will not take place until next week after it was rescheduled due to fixture congestion.

The draw for the last four - the only round of fixtures in the competition that takes place over two legs - will get underway after full-time at Newcastle-Fulham, which kicks off later than usual at 8:15pm GMT.

Follow all the draw live with The Independent’s live blog below:

Good evening

Hello there and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup semi-final draw.

We will be discovering the two-legged ties for the last four in a short while, with Chelsea the only team to have secured their place so far.

Stay tuned for all the build-up and updates from the draw!

Will Castle17 December 2025 15:44

A general view of the Carabao Cup Trophy
A general view of the Carabao Cup Trophy (PA)
Will Castle17 December 2025 20:00

Is the Carabao Cup semi-final on TV?

The draw will take place on Wednesday 17 December (tonight) and is expected to occur after Newcastle vs Fulham has concluded, starting at around 10.30pm GMT.

How to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final draw

Viewers in the UK can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, as well as streaming service Sky Go. It will also be available for free via the Carabao Cup social media channels.

Will Castle17 December 2025 20:15

