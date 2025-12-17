Manchester City vs Brentford live: Team news and line-ups ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final
Pep Guardiola looks to take his side into another League Cup semi-final as City face Brentford at the Etihad
Manchester City face Brentford at the Etihad tonight in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with both clubs looking to take one step closer to the first cup final of the season.
Pep Guardiola has won this tournament four times during his spell in charge of City but he has said that he will make changes for this game, with the club’s recent run of form having taken them within two points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.
City will likely prioritise the league and the Champions League in a season where their form has been mixed at times, and while recent wins over Real Madrid and Crystal Palace mean they are one of the form teams in the country, a much-changed starting XI will be wary of the threat carried by Brentford.
Brentford side have been struggling under Keith Andrews in the Premier League this term and are currently sitting in 15th, though in Igor Thiago they possess one of the country's in-form strikers, and he’ll have to be on top form if the Bees want to take a huge step towards a first major cup final in their history.
Brentford team news
For Brentford, Joshua Dasilva, Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are the long-term absentees, while Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka are missing due to Afcon duty.
Kevin Schade is suspended and will return for the weekend Premier League game, while Reiss Nelson will be assessed but this match should come a little too soon for the attacker.
City team news
Pep Guardiola has promised plenty of changes to his starting line-up, though he’ll have some absences to contend with too.
Winger Jeremy Doku will presumably face a late fitness test after missing the match against Palace with a leg injury, though Guardiola did not elaborate on the extent of the issue, so the Belgian could miss more matches.
Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri will be absent for the hosts due to Afcon, with both making a return at some point in January. This match will likely come too soon for Rodri and John Stones, both of whom are expected back closer to Christmas, while Mateo Kovacic remains the club’s only long-term injury absentee.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Manchester City and Brentford.
Both sides arrive at the Etihad this evening hoping to book a place in the first cup semi-final of the season.
Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form of late, having beaten Real Madrid and Crystal Palace last week to consolidate their Champions League standing while maintaining pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.
And tonight they could book yet another semi-final in a competition they have done well in under Guardiola, with the Spaniard having won the League Cup four times since 2017/18.
City’s opponents are a Bees side that are struggling under Keith Andrews in the Premier League, sitting in 15th, but with City likely to make changes to the starting XI, they will be wary of the potential for an upset at the Etihad tonight.
