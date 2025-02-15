Erling Haaland is Man City’s new leader but Pep Guardiola discovers a new lethal goalscorer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If it shaped up as the day Manchester City had a new leader, it also became the game they got a new scorer. Erling Haaland got an armband, but Omar Marmoush got a hat-trick.

He earned the match ball for a display of dynamism and destructiveness that tends to be associated with the man who captained City for the first time. A blend of physicality and clinical brilliance can seem unstoppable.

Certainly Newcastle United found it that way. What was supposed to be a battle for fourth place became a rout, decided in 14 minutes as City got their biggest league win of the season. Marmoush’s treble spelled trouble for Newcastle, while City had a scare after an apparant injury to Haaland.

Perhaps for the rest of the division, too. This was the first sign City’s expensive winter rebuilding will have the transformative impact intended.

If Marmoush was bought as a match-winner he decided what, realistically, could rank as one of their most important remaining games. “We need to win these games to qualify for the Champions League,” said Guardiola.

Elimination from the competition could come this week. Now City are a step closer to a top-four finish and a return. That was the immediate imperative when they splashed out more than £170m in a couple of weeks. Now it looks likelier after three of their newcomers started and starred: Abdukodir Khusanov’s second Premier League appearance was less traumatic than his first and Nico Gonzalez was excellent.

But neither was the headline act. “The highlight is him, of course,” Guardiola said of Marmoush. “Hopefully he can handle the biggest compliments.” He shared the praise for bringing in Marmoush, hailing his sporting director, Txiki Begiristain. “He comes to me and says we need this player,” he elaborated. Guardiola then rang some contacts in Germany who supported that view.

Admittedly, City didn’t unearth Marmoush as much as give Eintracht Frankfurt a huge and swift profit on a player they signed on a free transfer 18 months earlier. He nevertheless looked £59m very well spent as, after failing to find the net in his first four outings for his new club, he upstaged two prolific scorers in a quarter of an hour. It was billed as Haaland against Alexander Isak. It soon revolved around the man who was only outscored in the Bundesliga by Harry Kane when he left Germany.

open image in gallery Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush celebrates ( PA Wire )

In every respect, it was what City needed. There was a requirement to take some of the load off Haaland: for parts of the season, their second top scorer was also their left-back, Josko Gvardiol. They had never really replaced the goals of either Riyad Mahrez or Julian Alvarez. Until now, seemingly. “With Eintracht Frankfurt, he had good numbers,” said Guardiola. After 20 goals in Germany this season, Marmoush has three for City.

He also added attributes they have lacked: an explosiveness and an elusiveness, a speed and a striking instinct, the sense of a player powered by momentum, not one running out of steam, as some of his new teammates have seemed. While they appear to have moved in slow motion this season, Marmoush looked like he was operating in fast forward, running quicker than everyone else. He restored a buoyancy to the City support, too.

This was a second victory in 24 hours; after a win against the Premier League over Associated Party Transactions, they defeated Newcastle courtesy of their biggest transaction of the January window. For United, unable to spend themselves, a 16th straight league defeat at the Etihad Stadium may rank among the most galling: the last four months suggested City could be vulnerable. Instead, they were victorious. “They are still the best team in the world on the ball,” said Eddie Howe.

open image in gallery Omar Marmoush celebrates after putting City in front ( Action Images via Reuters )

That said, Guardiola felt Marmoush’s off-the-ball movement added another dimension. “It is a player that we miss, with his movements in behind,” he said. “He likes to attack the space.”

And score. They were three terrific finishes. First Ederson’s ball forward was missed by Kieran Trippier, whose ill-fated afternoon included his immediate opponent scoring three goals before he was hauled off at half-time. Marmoush escaped behind Lewis Hall and lobbed Martin Dubravka. It gave the Brazilian a sixth Premier League assist, a record for a goalkeeper. “Ederson is the best in the world in these kind of situations,” added Guardiola.

Marmoush had a second when Ilkay Gundogan appeared to turn back time, bursting forward to supply a pass. The Egyptian cut inside and buried a finish. Then Savinho accelerated past Hall and cut the ball back for Marmoush to sweep in a shot.

Yet it was too easy. Newcastle had won their previous five away games but they presented too little resistance. “It was painful to watch from the sidelines,” said Howe. “We were lacking in duels, the physical side.” A winning run has been followed by three defeats in four league games and he added: "I think the inconsistency is a worry and has been all season. It was definitely a step back today.”

open image in gallery Erling Haaland was substituted late on ( PA Wire )

Newcastle improved in the second half but their day deteriorated when Haaland got a first assist as skipper, the substitute James McAtee volleying in after he flicked on Ilkay Gundogan’s corner. He hobbled off, though Guardiola allayed fears he will miss the rematch with Real Madrid. “When he was down, everyone was scared but he got up and walked off smiling like always,” he said.

He revealed that he had taken the unilateral decision to add Haaland to City’s leadership group when Kyle Walker left. “I nominated Erling, not them [the players],” he said, tipping the Norwegian to become the club captain. “When one player will be 10 years here, you take the step for responsibility. Sooner or later, Erling will be [captain].” And in the meantime, at least he has someone to share the goalscoring burden.