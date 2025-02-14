Man City suffer another injury blow as Manuel Akanji ruled out for two months
The defender was forced off during the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is facing up to 10 weeks out with a groin injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.
The Switzerland international has learned he requires surgery after being forced off at half-time during City’s Champions League loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Guardiola said he expected the player to be out for “eight to 10 weeks”.
He added: “We only wish the best recovery for Manu. The effort he has done this season has been unbelievable.”
Midfielder Jack Grealish is also a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle with a groin problem.
Grealish lasted just 30 minutes against Real but Guardiola is hopeful the injury is not serious.
He said: “It’s not as tough as what Manu has done but I don’t know if he will be ready tomorrow. I don’t think so but we will assess him.”
More follows
