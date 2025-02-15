Erling Haaland injury against Newcastle gives Man City a scare before Madrid trip
Erling Haaland came off with an apparent knee injury in Manchester City’s 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle United on Saturday to hand Pep Guardiola a concern ahead of a Champions League trip to Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Haaland went down grimacing and clutching his right leg in the final minutes of the match and was replaced by Matheus Nunez. It was the only negative note on an impressive performance by the hosts, in which Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush scored a first-half hat-trick, before substitute James McAtee added a late fourth.
City go to the Santiago Bernabeu next week needing to overturn Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in order to stay in the Champions League.
more to follow...
