Man City v Newcastle LIVE: Team news as Foden, Savinho and Marmoush start with Haaland
Manchester City and Newcastle United are level on points and goal difference as they look to gain ground in the race for the Champions League
Manchester City host Newcastle United in the Premier League today, with each side looking to pull away from the other as they chase Champions League football.
City go into the game one place higher than the Magpies in the table, though both sides are level on points and goal difference, with City ahead on goals scored. Three points at the Etihad would give either club an advantage in the race for Europe, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking for an immediate response to a disappointing 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs.
Eddie Howe’s Magpies are in buoyant mood after reaching the Carabao Cup final earlier this month, and they’ll be looking to leapfrog City with both sides dealing with injuries to vital players.
Follow all the action from Man City v Newcastle below.
Match facts
City are aiming to win three home league matches in a row for the first time this season.
After a run of six consecutive league wins, Newcastle have lost two of their last three top-flight matches, but they could win five away league games in a row for the first time since 1994.
Newcastle team news
So no Botman today for Newcastle, with Dan Burn starting up against Haaland – those two have enjoyed good rivalries in the past.
The team are boosted by Wilson and Barnes on the bench after injuries.
Man City team news
So Guardiola brings in some fresh faces, with Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez all starting – Gonzalez is making his first Premier League appearance. Ilkay Gundogan, Rico Lewis and Phil Foden all start as De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva drop to the bench, while Grealish and Akanji are out injured.
Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are not even on the bench.
Man City v Newcastle – confirmed line-ups
Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Stones, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Gundogan, Foden; Marmoush, Savinho, Haaland.
Subs: Ortega, Kovacic, Doku, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Reis, Nunes, O’Reilly, McAtee.
Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Bruno, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
Subs: Pope, Miley, Longstaff, Osula, Livramento, Barnes, Wilson, Targett, Krafth.
Team news
Line-ups should be released in around five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...
For Newcastle, Harvey Barnes is thought to still be a couple of weeks away from a return, while Joelinton is likely to be out until some point next month. The club are assessing the fitness of Sven Botman and Dan Burn, while Jamal Lascelles is the only long-term absentee. Anthony Gordon is fit to feature.
City will be forced to assess the fitness of Jack Grealish after he was forced off during the loss to Real Madrid in midweek. Manuel Akanji has been ruled out for up to two months.
New signing Nico Gonzalez was fit enough to be named on the bench against Madrid, so he should play a part today, while Jeremy Doku was also benched and could feature against the Magpies. Oscar Bobb is still some way off a return, while Rodri likely remains out for the rest of the season.
Match facts
Newcastle have lost their past 15 Premier League away games against Manchester City, failing to score in any of the last five.
City have lost just one of their past 34 Premier League games against Newcastle (W27, D6), going down 2-1 at St James' Park in January 2019.
