Man City vs Newcastle live: Eddie Howe’s men seek to overturn two-goal deficit and reach Wembley final
Pep Guardiola’s side have one foot in the final as they host the Magpies, with tonight’s winner facing Arsenal at Wembley on 22 March
Manchester City face Newcastle United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight, with Pep Guardiola’s side already halfway to the final as they welcome the Magpies.
City’s deserved 2-0 win over Newcastle three weeks ago means that they have one foot in the final as Eddie Howe’s men travel to the Etihad, with the Magpies having plenty to do if they want to keep up their defence of the League Cup.
The hosts have struggled to string together a run of solid performances since the first leg though, with the loss to Man Utd and recent draw to Tottenham showing that they can be vulnerable against the better sides.
However, Newcastle have been struggling even more since last month, with the Magpies losing to Villa and Liverpool recently, and they’ll have to produce a superb performance if they want to make it to Wembley for the second year running.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from the Etihad below:
When is Manchester City vs Newcastle?
The match will take place on Wednesday, 4 February at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event as well as ITV1. Fans can also stream the game on Sky Go, if you have a subscription, and ITVX.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Semenyo, Silva, Foden, Ait-Nouri; Haaland.
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Gordon, Wissa, Barnes.
Team news
For the Magpies, Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley will likely miss out, though Sven Botman has been passed fit. Joelinton and Emil Krafth should make returns later this month, while Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are likely out until March and April respectively.
Team news
Summer signing Rayan Cherki remains the main injury concern for the hosts after suffering a knock against Spurs, while Ruben Dias will face a late fitness test after returning to training this week.
Savio, John Stones and Jeremy Doku are nearing returns later this month, while Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol remain the long-term absentees.
Man City vs Newcastle live
Manchester City host Newcastle United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight, and Pep Guardiola’s side have one foot in the final already as they defend their two-goal lead.
The Cityzens beat Newcastle 2-0 at St James’ Park three weeks ago to set themselves up for a fifth League Cup final under Guardiola, though they still need to get the job done at the Etihad against a side that can cause trouble for any team.
While City have struggled themselves in recent weeks, noticeably in the second half of the draw to Tottenham, tonight they face a Magpies side who have been in poor form of late, with that previous loss to City meaning that their defence of the Carabao Cup is hanging by a thread ahead of kick-off.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Man City and Newcastle.
City come into the match with a healthy two-goal lead after beating the Magpies 2-0 in the first leg, so the visitors have it all to do tonight if they want to keep up their hopes of retaining the League Cup this season.
We’ll have all the latest news and updates right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks