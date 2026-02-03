Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rayan Cherki faces a fitness test to see if he will be able to play for Manchester City in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle.

The summer signing, who was hurt in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham, scored in City’s 2-0 win in the first leg and has found the net in each of their last two games.

“He had a knock and we will see today how he feels,” said manager Pep Guardiola.

City are without the ineligible Marc Guehi while defender Ruben Dias and winger Jeremy Doku remain sidelined, with Guardiola hinting the latter will not be fit for Sunday’s game against Liverpool. “Ruben started to train yesterday and Jeremy not yet,” added Guardiola.

Guardiola wished Kalvin Phillips well in his loan spell at Sheffield United. The midfielder has not played for City in the Premier League since 2023 and has had a difficult time since his £42.5m transfer from Leeds in 2021.

Guardiola added: “He has to play, he has made some loans, and how he is as a guy everyone is desperate for him to come back and play minutes and be at his best, because he deserves it. Most of the time he had setbacks through injuries. He had long injuries with shoulder, knees, hamstring. He struggled with that.”

Guardiola is looking to win the League Cup for the fifth time and added: “This is the point of today and tomorrow. We have a chance to make our fifth final in ten years in the Carabao Cup.”