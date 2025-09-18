Man City v Napoli live: Kevin De Bruyne subbed off early for 10-man Napoli on Etihad return
Pep Guardiola’s men kick off their European campaign against the Italian champions
Manchester City host Napoli in their opening match of their Champions League campaign as Pep Guardiola’s men face a tricky tie against the Italian champions.
City have had a mellow start to the season but a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Manchester United last Sunday puts them in a strong place ahead of this clash which will feature former City captain Kevin de Bruyne.
De Bruyne joined Napoli in the summer after spending 10 years at City where he won six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023. He has made a fine start to his time in Serie A with two goals in three games and Antonio Conte is hoping the playmaking midfielder can tilt tonight’s match in favour of the Italian side.
English clubs have started strongly in the European top flight this year with Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all securing victories this week and only Chelsea dropping points as they lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
WATCH: DE Bruyne subbed off early on
Here’s the moment Kevin De Bruyne was subbed by a ruthless Antonio Conte to rearrange his defence after going down to 10 men
SAVE! Man City 0-0 Napoli, 37 mins
It’s all Man City now as you might expect. They’re whipping balls into the box and firing shots at goal.
Napoli are holding on here and Rodri thumps a low volley when the ball comes out to him but Milinkovic-Savic saves well down to his right
'Oh dear Kevin De Bruyne'
Another thought from Senior Football Correspondent Richard Jolly at the Etihad:
“Oh dear, Kevin De Bruyne, sacrificed after Di Lorenzo's red. Not the way he must have wanted tonight to go.”
'The danger of allowing Haaland to be isolated one-on-one '
Here’s our Senior Football Correspondent Richard Jolly’s thoughts on that red card from inside the Etihad:
“Farewell to Giovanni di Lorenzo, whose red card showed the danger of allowing Haaland to be isolated one-on-one against anyone.
“Napoli had looked rather well organised until then. Now they will need a rejig without their captain, Italy's Euro 2020-winning right-back and a good friend of Gianluigi Donnarumma. It looks like Matteo Politano has got both the armband and the right-back role.”
Man City 0-0 Napoli, 30 mins
The ball is pinged to Foden who has drifted into a central area and the England international takes a shot from outside the box but it’s straight at Milinkovic-Savic
DE BRUYNE SUBBED! Man City 0-0 Napoli, 26 mins
WOW! This is a huge shame. Kevin De Bruyne’s homecoming is ruined by that red card as he gets sacrificed and subbed off on 26 minutes.
Antonio Conte shuffles his pack and sends on Mathias Olivera to fill the defensive hole.
De Bruyne gets a standing ovation from all four sides as he makes his way off but he looks gutted.
CLOSE! Man City 0-0 Napoli, 24 mins
Reijnders whips a cross in from the left and Haaland rises highest but his flicked header is millimetres over the bar. That was close
Man City 0-0 Napoli, 22 mins
Reijnders takes the free-kick, straight into the wall and out for a corner. That is then well-claimed by Milinkovic-Savic.
Napoli will need to rearrange things here. They’d looked solid defensively but, now down to 10 men, it’s a big ask
RED CARD! Man City 0-0 Napoli (Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 20 mins)
AND IT’S A RED CARD! A quick check of the monitor from the referee and the replay shows there was no contact with the ball.
Haaland was clean through on goal, so it’s a clear denial of a goalscoring opportunity and Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo has to go. He has the look of a man who knew what was coming.
Napoli down to 10 men and this is huge for City.
VAR CHECK! Man City 0-0 Napoli, 19 mins
Stunning ball through by Foden with the outside of the foot, splitting two defenders and letting Haaland run on to it. Di Lorenzo lunges from behind and Haaland goes down just outside the box but the referee waves play on.
Huge appeals from the City players and crowd and now we’ll have a VAR check...
