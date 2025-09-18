Conte hoping De Bruyne remembers to play for Napoli in Man City return

Manchester City host Napoli in their opening match of their Champions League campaign as Pep Guardiola’s men face a tricky tie against the Italian champions.

City have had a mellow start to the season but a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Manchester United last Sunday puts them in a strong place ahead of this clash which will feature former City captain Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne joined Napoli in the summer after spending 10 years at City where he won six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023. He has made a fine start to his time in Serie A with two goals in three games and Antonio Conte is hoping the playmaking midfielder can tilt tonight’s match in favour of the Italian side.

English clubs have started strongly in the European top flight this year with Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all securing victories this week and only Chelsea dropping points as they lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

