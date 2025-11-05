Man City v Borussia Dortmund live: Champions League team news and build-up as Haaland faces former club
Erling Haaland faces his former club as Man City eye a place inside the top eight on matchday four in the Champions League
Manchester City face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League with Erling Haaland in fine form for Pep Guardiola’s side.
The Norwegian has hit 26 goals for club and country this term and pinpointed his humility as fundamental to his success on the pitch.
Tonight he faces his former club Dortmund with an 8pm GMT kick-off at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland scored a sensational tally of 86 goals in 89 games for BVB, while his overall record in Europe’s top competition puts him 10th with 53 goals in just 51 games.
Should Haaland score tonight it will create history as the first player to score in five consecutive games for three different clubs in the Champions League, having already achieved that streak for Salzburg and Dortmund.
"Two days ago we had a game and that's history now,” Haaland said, underlining his game-by-game mentaltiy. “We need to focus on tomorrow and that's how my brain works. That's how I need to think because I cannot think too much. I need to think in the present."
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the Etihad Stadium below:
Pre-match thoughts from Guardiola
The Man City manager said: "How important is this run of two Champions League home games? Massively.
“I'm not saying it will be easy because Dortmund in this competition always perform their best. They always arrive in the later stages.
“But with nine points more we will be qualified and close to be in the first eight."
Pep Guardiola gives Man City players day off before Dortmund clash
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given his players a day off on the eve of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.
The Premier League side would ordinarily train the day before such a fixture – with 15 minutes of their session usually open to media – but Guardiola has decided his players need extra rest.
City must improve up front
Manchester City have been reliant on Erling Haaland to score their goals this season and Pep Guardiola hopes his other quality players step up to the task of helping him out.
“The numbers up front have to be better,” he said.
“They know it, but we have players with the ability to score goals, Rayan Cherki, Phil [Foden], they’re playing good but we have to find the big players with the impact.
How Haaland’s humility is at the heart of his success: ‘I’m just Erling’
Erling Haaland sought a clarification. Was he thinking about breaking his record? “I need to ask you which record, then?” he said.
There are a few to choose from: the most goals in a Premier League season; the most in all competitions for an English club in a season since the 1920s; the most in the first 10 games of a Premier League campaign; the fastest to 50 in both the Premier and the Champions League; the most in the history of the Norway national team.
So it was best to narrow it down and Haaland, rather than boasting, was merely being inquisitive.
Man City v Dortmund predicted line-ups
Manchester City predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, O’Reilly; Reijnders, Bernardo; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland
Borussia Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Anselmino, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Beier; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy
Man City v Dortmund team news
Rodri continues to build his fitness but City remain without Mateo Kovacic while Bernando Silva is a yellow card away from suspension. City host champions Liverpool on Sunday, which may influence Pep Guardiola’s plans. Indeed, City did not train before the match on Tuesday. “It was such a demanding game against Bournemouth, I prefer they stay at home,” Guardiola said.
Borussia Dortmund carry a dangerous frontline that includes Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt. Felix Nmecha is a former Manchester City academy product who has gone on to became an important player for the German side after leaving City at the end of his contract in 2021. Jobe Bellingham is also available, returning to English soil following his move from Sunderland in the summer.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, which will offer a live stream for TNT Sports customers.
When is Man City v Borussia Dortmund?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 5 November at the Etihad Stadium.
Man City vs Dortmund
Erling Haaland will look to continue his home scoring run against his former team as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
The irrepressible striker’s brace against Bournemouth on Sunday took his tally to nine Manchester City goals from his last five home appearances.
And he now faces the side he left to join City in 2022, with Niko Kovac’s side sitting third in the Bundesliga – but already seven points behind Bayern Munich.
City have taken seven points from their opening three Champions League matches - the same as their opponents Dortmund.
Haaland scored a stunning acrobatic goal when City last faced Dortmund at the Etihad back in September 2022.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.
It’s a personal one for Erling Haaland who lines up against his old club knowing that his superb form in front of goal is fuelling City’s strong results this season.
Another top performance this evening will leave Pep Guardiola’s side in a strong position to reach the next round of the competition.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and updates throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
