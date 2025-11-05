Phil Foden provides timely reminder that Manchester City don’t just rely on Erling Haaland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The inevitability was that, wearing the captain’s armband, facing his former club, when he is in such irresistible form, Erling Haaland would score. The surprise was that anyone would outscore him. The unfortunate element for Borussia Dortmund was that, individually or collectively, it was not those in a yellow shirt.

A Phil Foden double with certain similarities meant that this is as close as Haaland has come to being upstaged by anyone else at Manchester City this season. Many a match has lent itself to the theory that they are over-reliant on their giant talisman for goals but this was not one of them.

In condemning Dortmund to defeat, Foden may have also sent a message to a former Dortmund manager. Thomas Tuchel names his England squad on Friday and Foden, omitted from the last, ended a seven-game goal drought in style. More pertinently for City, he steered them into the top four in the table. A year on from finishing 22nd and flirting an ignominiously early exit, they are better positioned.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland smoked home Man City’s second goal to score against his former side ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

That owes something to Haaland, who has scored in all four Champions League games so far. He opted not to celebrate against Dortmund, though he has enough other goals he can mark in more exuberant style. If no opponent knows more about Haaland than Dortmund, they can testify that is still of scant assistance when it comes to stopping him. He scored 86 in 89 games for them. He duly struck against them, a 27th of the season for club and country, a 10th in his last six games at the Etihad, and City’s second of the night. The previous time Dortmund visited Manchester, Haaland scored a spectacular bicycle kick. This was a ferocious finish after a cutback from Jeremy Doku.

Haaland almost had an assist, too. Nico O’Reilly, a left-back materialising in the centre-forward position, had a shot tipped over after a rampaging run from the stand-in skipper, who led City out with Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias relegated to the bench.

Foden took on a different form of responsibility: in front of goal. His brace, the first steered into the bottom corner, the second curled, each came from around 20 yards. Tijjani Reijnders assisted both, even if Foden merited rather more credit on each occasion. The Dutchman was recalled with Rayan Cherki demoted to the bench, despite his brace of assists against Bournemouth.

It was part of a tactical shift from Guardiola, and it worked. After deploying a narrow midfield on Sunday, he reverted to out-and-out wingers who opened up space between the lines for Foden. It helped that Savinho tormented Daniel Svensson, who was hampered by an early booking for fouling the Brazilian. If he has had a false start to the season, it was his best display of a mixed campaign so far. A criticism remains a lack of end product and perhaps, given the positions he got into, Savinho should have supplied a goal, though he came remarkably close, with Julian Ryerson nicking the ball away to deny Haaland a tap-in. Savinho might have scored, too, volleying over.

open image in gallery Phil Foden scored a brace with two similar goals to return to form just ahead of the international break ( Action Images via Reuters )

And yet, while City seemed comfortable with a three-goal lead, Dortmund are more recent Champions League finalists than them and kicked off above them in the table. There were hints of why.

Gianluigi Donnarumma had parried a Karim Adeyemi shot and made a fine block from Serhou Guirassy before Dortmund were galvanised by a quadruple change from manager Niko Kovac. What eventually proved a consolation goal was taken in predatory fashion by Waldemar Anton from Ryerson’s cross.

open image in gallery Rayan Cherki netted his first Champions League goal for City ( AFP via Getty Images )

And there were moments when City looked fragile. Memories may have been cast back a year, to when they gave up a 3-0 lead at home to Feyenoord last season in a collapse that came with consequences. There was no sequel. Guardiola looked for solidity in removing his wingers, switching to a back five and sending on Dias and Silva.

There was a third arrival in a triple change. Cherki came on and sealed victory, a purposeful dribble and shot getting him a first Champions League goal for City and making this a productive week for the summer signing.

Dortmund had scored four goals in each of their first three Champions League games this season. Instead, and for the second time, they conceded four. Third in the Bundesliga lost to second in the Premier League. Maybe the gulf in resources suggests they should. But if Haaland left Dortmund to try and win the Champions League and did so at the first attempt with City, last year brought remarkable regression on the continental stage. Now they are a step closer to doing rather better. But it will help if Foden can again ensure it is not just the Haaland show.