Man City physio and Crystal Palace coach separated in bizarre scenes at FA Cup final
Tensions were high during the FA Cup final
There were bizarre scenes in the FA Cup final at Wembley as Crystal Palace coach Paddy McCarthy and a member of the Manchester City physio team to be separated after squaring off on the touchline.
With emotions high at Wembley, former Republic of Ireland international McCarthy and the City doctor had to be pulled apart after arguing on the sidelines and angrily approaching each other.
The City physio had to be pushed back to the bench by manager Pep Guardiola, with frustration among the City backroom staff building as Palace led 1-0 at Wembley.
The reason for the argument was unclear. But Palace had just had a second goal disallowed for offside, while captain Marc Guehi had to receive treatment for an head injury.
After a lengthy stoppage, Guehi was replaced by Jefferson Lerma as first-team coach McCarthy argued with the City backroom staff.
City manager Guardiola also appeared to be frustrated shortly before half-time after Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson avoided a red card despite handling the ball outside the box.
Palace led 1-0 thanks to Eberechi Eze’s goal, with City forward Omar Marmoush missing from the penalty spot after Henderson - who was fortunate to be on the pitch - avoided a sending off.
