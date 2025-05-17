Ian Wright and Wayne Rooney lead fury at VAR controversy in FA Cup final: ‘Absolutely pathetic’
After Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson remained on the pitch against Man City, Rooney, Wright and a host of pundits reacted furiously to the decision of VAR Jarred Gillett
Wayne Rooney has called for the end of VAR after Dean Henderson avoided a red card in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.
The Crystal Palace goalkeeper touched the ball with his hand outside the penalty area with Erling Haaland sprinting towards the ball and goal.
Referee Stuart Attwell, and then the VAR, Jarred Gillett, after a lengthy check, concluded that it was not a goalscoring opportunity (GSO), sparking outrage in the studios at Wembley Stadium.
The VAR’s conclusion was that “the direction Haaland was going made it a possible but not obvious goalscoring opportunity (GSO).”
But Rooney, working as a pundit for the BBC, reacted furiously at half-time: “It’s 100 per cent red card, how can they get this wrong? Haaland's about to knock it around him. There's no debate, it's outside.
“Just get rid of VAR. It’s rubbish. They have made a mistake and now they are trying to cover up. It is a red card and everyone can see it's a red card. To come out with all this rubbish...”
While Ian Wright, a Crystal Palace legend, also accepted the decision was wrong: "How they can say this isn't a goalscoring opportunity, it’s absolutely pathetic, it's crazy, he'll tap that pass and tap it into the goal.
“It's all rubbish, he'll knock it past him, the rules? To confuse us, that's supposed to be a sending-off.”
Former Man City defender Joleon Lescott described it as “one of the worst decisions I've ever seen in football,” with Roy Keane admitting, “we’re all confused.”
Ally McCoist was left baffled on commentary for ITV, claiming that at the point of contact from Henderson, it was in fact a goalscoring opportunity
“That is surely a goalscoring opportunity. Get him on the phone. I know what he's saying,” remarked McCoist.
While Alan Shearer agreed that it was not a goalscoring opportunity, stating on the BBC’s coverage: “There's no doubt that Dean Henderson touches that with his hand. It is clear to me that Erling Haaland is going away from goal.
Henderson remained on the pitch and would go on to save Omar Marmoush’s penalty before smothering a rebound from Haaland, keeping Palace in front after Eberechi Eze struck the opener.
The incident-packed first half also sparked debate around the controversial penalty, with replays showing Tyrick Mitchell managed to gain a touch of the ball before making contact with Bernardo Silva.
Sending-off offences
A player, substitute or substituted player who commits any of the following offences is sent off:
• Denying the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by deliberately handling the ball (except a goalkeeper within their penalty area)
The following must be considered by VAR:
• Distance between the offence and the goal
• General direction of the play
• Likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
• Location and number of defenders
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments