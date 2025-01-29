Manchester City vs Club Brugge LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Champions League decider tonight
Pep Guardiola’s side know that they must win tonight to stay in the competition
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Manchester City take on Club Brugge in the final round of matches in the Champions League’s initial league phase, with three points a must for the hosts in order to progress.
The 4-2 loss to PSG last week means that City begin the day languishing outside of the play-off spots in 25th position. It has raised the unthinkable scenario of a club that won this competition less than two years ago, and possesses such wealth of talent, missing out on the knockout rounds - though there is hope. A win tonight would lift Pep Guardiola’s side above their opponents and book their spot in the two-legged play-off rround.
A win will not come easy, though, with Club Brugge having plenty play for. They sit 20th ahead of the start of the final round of fixtures with a hectic night across Europe in store.
Follow all of the latest from the Etihad Stadium in our live blog below:
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
When is Man City vs Club Brugge?
The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 January at the Etihad Stadium.
Man City vs Club Brugge
Manchester City face Club Brugge in the final round of matches in the Champions League’s new league phase tonight, with the hosts knowing that they must win in order to progress.
City’s 4-2 loss to PSG last week means that they lie in 25th position, and they begin the day two points adrift of the play-off places.
This means that Pep Guardiola’s side must win this evening as they face a Club Brugge side who are in 20th ahead of kick-off.
The Belgian side are not guaranteed a place in the play-offs either at present, meaning that both sides need a result in order to be in the draw for the play-offs at the end of month.
Manchester City vs Club Brugge LIVE
It’s do-or-die time for Manchester City as they look to progress in the Champions League. A damaging defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last week has left them needing a win to progress to just the play-off rounds, with a direct last 16 spot long since out of reach. Can Club Brugge deny their hosts and book their own place in the knockout rounds?
Kick off is at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments