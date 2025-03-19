Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups as quarter-finals continue
The two WSL rivals clash in the second of four meetings in a matter of days
Manchester City and Chelsea meet again with the hosts out for a measure of revenge as they host the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final.
This is the second of four encounters between the two sides in a matter of 12 days, with the two legs falling either side of a WSL fixture and following quickly after Saturday’s League Cup final. The Derby decider saw Chelsea triumph at Pride Park to secure their first trophy under Sonia Bompastor, with a quadruple still a possibility with the Londoners streaking clear at the top of the table domestically.
Familiarity with their foes could prove useful for Manchester City, though, as they target a place in the semi-finals. While the replacing of Gareth Taylor with Nick Cushing did not provide immediate impact in the cup final, the interim boss led the side to four trophies in his first stint and will hope to throw the visitors of course ahead of next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.
Follow all of the latest from the Joie Stadium in our live blog below:
Nick Cushing hoping home advantage counts in first leg
You feel a first-leg lead is a must for Manchester City with a tricky trip to Stamford Bridge to come next week. As manager Nick Cushing pointed out ahead of this fixture, the team have had some good showings at home so far in this campaign.
"There have been some incredible results [at home] this season,” Cushing said. “They [the players] beat Barcelona here, beat Arsenal to get to the [League Cup] final we just played. The team know they are good, but we need the real belief to win trophies. When you see that, they will just go on and consistently win."
Millie Bright reveals muted celebrations after cup success
Millie Bright has revealed that Chelsea did not engage in any wild celebrations after securing a trophy last weekend, such was the quick turnaround between the League Cup final and this first leg.
“There were barely any celebrations,” Bright admitted. “Everyone was tucked in bed by 9:30pm. I was, definitely – I was flat out! We have our eyes set on big targets this year. Winning trophies is not something we shy away from in terms of saying it out loud.
“Any game we play in, the mentality is to win, to be the best, and it's all about getting to that end goal. I think, with us this year, our mentality's tightened up a little bit, if I'm being honest. I didn't think it could go to a next level, but it has done."
Lucy Bronze opens up on autism and ADHD
Lucy Bronze believes her neurodivergence played to her advantage in light of her late diagnoses of autism and ADHD.
With 22 major titles under her belt, the England and Chelsea star has nearly won everything there is to win in women’s football, including a famous Euro 2022 triumph with the Lionesses.
England star Lucy Bronze opens up on autism and ADHD diagnoses
Team news - Chelsea
Aggie Beever-Jones and a fit-again Keira Walsh come into the Chelsea starting side.
Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bjorn, Bright (c), Baltimore; Cuthbert, Walsh; Beever-Jones, Macario, James; Ramirez.
Team news - Manchester City
In the absence of their injured pair, Nick Cushing hands an opportunity for 19-year-old forward Lily Murphy in the Manchester City team.
Manchester City XI: Yamashita; Casparij, Prior, Aleixandri (C), Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Roord, Park; Kerolin, Murphy, Fowler.
Man City confirm injury blow ahead of Chelsea quarter-final
We should have team news in the next little while. Manchester City will be without star striker Khadija Shaw and fellow forward Aoba Fujino:
Khadija Shaw injury update as Man City confirm blow ahead of Chelsea quarter-final
Ian Wright fumes over ‘disgrace’ of a pitch as Arsenal lose to Real Madrid
Alas, that was not the last poor pitch story of the week, with a sodden surface slammed by Ian Wright after Arsenal’s defeat to Real Madrid last night.
Ian Wright fumes over ‘disgrace’ of a pitch as Arsenal lose to Real Madrid
‘A shame’: Women’s League Cup final pitch criticised as Chelsea beat Man City
The surface was in the spotlight post-match, though, with a dreadful pitch criticised by players from both teams.
‘A shame’: Women’s League Cup final pitch criticised as Chelsea beat Man City
The key to Chelsea’s victory over Man City in League Cup final
Let’s look back on that League Cup final at Pride Park - Jamie Braidwood was there to see Sonia Bompastor and Chelsea continue their sparkling season:
The key to Chelsea’s victory over Man City resulting in huge advantage
Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE
Well, if familiarity breeds contempt, expect Manchester City and Chelsea to hate one another by this time next week. This Women’s Champions League first leg is the second of four meetings in a short space of time between the pair, with the hosts seeking revenge after Saturday’s League Cup final defeat.
Kick off at the Joie Stadium is at 8pm.
